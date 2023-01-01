National Champagne Day

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtWfp_0jzlSV4L00
Celebrating with champagne.Photo byDaYsOonUnsplash

New Years' eve is also National Champagne Day! What better way to ring in the new year than a nice toast with a glass of champagne? If you’re a teetotaler, there are many alcohol-free options that taste as good as or better than the finest champagne on the menu.

Let’s explore some of the history of champagne. Real true champagne comes from none other than France. Named after the region where the grapes are grown and fermented, and finally bottled, the region is located in the northeastern corner close to Paris. Per European law, only the bottles made within a 100-mile radius of this region may bear the true label of champagne.

The region is famous for its ideal temperature and soil for growing the best grapes used in champagne. According to French law, only eight varieties of grapes are allowed in the production of champagne derived from the region. Three of these grape varieties are used to create Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, and Pinot Noir.

Champagne is quite unlike other wines in that the champagne is allowed to ferment in the bottle, allowing the vintner to trap all of the CO2. This is what gives Champagne its effervescence.

Varieties of Champagne

The terms that are used to describe champagne are derived from Latin. The terms are descriptive of the liquid that is bottled and sold as champagne and its delicate flavor.

  • Brut is an extremely dry champagne containing less than 1.5 percent sugar.
  • Extra sec or extra dry champagne contains 1.2 to 2.0 percent of sugar.
  • Sec is a slightly sweet champagne containing 1.7 to 3.5 percent sugar.
  • Demi-sec is a sweet champagne that contains 3.3 to 5.0 percent of sugar and is often used as a dessert wine.
  • Doux is very sweet for a bottle of champagne and contains over 5.0 percent of sugar. This is definitely a dessert wine.

Who was Dom “Pierre” Perignon?

A 17th-century Benedictine monk who served in the Abbey of Hautvillers as the cellar master doubled the size of their vineyard. This vineyard flourished under his guidance, and today Dom Perignon, or “Pierre” as he was then called, is credited with developing the standard of the quality of their champagne. The French Benedictine monks first bottled this sparkling variety of wine. They likely had no idea that the consumption of champagne would become the industry that it is today.

Facts and trivia

Due to the methodology of the juice extraction and the restrictions imposed upon the wine and champagne-making industry, it can take over two and one-half pounds of grapes to produce one bottle (750ml or 25.36 ounces) of champagne.

The highest quality champagne is used only for the first four-fifths of the juice that is extracted. The remaining juice, or taille, is given away to be distilled.

How to observe National Champagne Day

There are many great ways to celebrate and observe National Champagne Day. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

  • Pop open your favorite bottle of champagne and pour a glass for yourself and a dear friend.
  • Celebrate the New Year with a toast of champagne.
  • Pair your champagne with smoked salmon or smoked cheese.
  • Pair your champagne with an hors de oeuvre tray.
  • Celebrate a wedding.
  • Celebrate a christening.
  • Celebrate a New Promotion.
  • Other celebration ideas include Retirement, championship-winning, a new home, opening a new business, winning an award, reaching a new goal, or earning a college degree.

Be sure to share how you celebrate on social media with #NationalChampagneDay on your social media post.

Please! Always drink responsibly and don’t drink and drive. Call a cab, an uber, a Lyft, or a friend to take you home safely.

If you have a bottle of champagne awaiting a celebration, it’s important to note that it has a shelf life of approximately 3 to 10 years, depending on the vintage. Non-vintage champagne does have a shorter shelf life.

Champagne can be expensive. If you’re seeking some pop for your next celebration, you may wish to opt for a different variety, such as a bottle of sparkling wine or cider. There are many great sparkling wines that are readily available from Italy, the South of France, and even California that offer plenty of sparkles and fizzle without breaking the bank. How will you be celebrating?

Sources:

https://www.farmersalmanac.com/national-champagne-day

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-champagne-day-december-31/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebration# National Champagne Day# Relationships# Life# Important Life Events

Comments / 0

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction recovery, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming, and an eclectic mix of other topics. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
57102 followers

More from Lefty Graves

My mother refused to let me wear jeans when visiting my grandmother

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, my mother had a strict set of expectations that she expected my brother, sister, and me to all follow. We could anticipate a difficult day if we didn’t follow her expectations. My mother would give us stern looks and glare at us until we complied. Between us, my brother, sister, and I called it “the look.” It was akin to walking into a room and everyone falling silent and staring at you; you knew that they were displeased or talking about you. The elephant in the room feeling, if you will.

Read full story
8 comments

Man takes child's assigned seat and refuses to sit in his own assigned seat on an airplane

View out plane windowPhoto bySasha Freemind/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
227 comments

Three-Year-Old orders upgrades to her game on her mom’s tablet

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My kids were all born before cell phones and computers were in existence in nearly every household. I remember when one of my kids was helping me set up a recently purchased computer and told me to “push the red button.” Just like they did at their school. But, of course, I had no red button on the model I had purchased.

Read full story
5 comments

Man drives to post office and walks home, then reports car as stolen

Car parked in front of buildingPhoto byElena Kuchko/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman secures job when she teaches job recruiter how to use her computer

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend had been out of work for a few weeks when she decided to go through a temporary agency for employment. Having her rent due in a few weeks meant that she had to do something fast, and she was so desperate that she called three different agencies in an effort to ensure that she would have a job and an income.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.

Read full story
397 comments
Washington State

NOAA Allocates nearly $105 million in funding to fishing including tribal communities in Washington State

ShorelinePhoto byElliott hxfPxkD/UnsplashonUnsplash. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has allocated nearly $105 million in funding for 36 fish projects. With such a historic level of funding, partners will be able to reopen migratory pathways to habitats and restore access to improve healthy habitats for fish across the nations.

Read full story
18 comments

Community Holiday Cookie Swap

As a child, my mother would gather all of us kids together, and we’d prepare for our local church’s Holiday Cookie Swap. We’d bake holiday cookies and spend hours decorating them in preparation for the event at our church.

Read full story

Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.

Read full story
500 comments

Mother wants teenaged daughter/mom to take more responsibility and get a job or go back to school

Teen mom and sonPhoto byAndriyko Podilnyk/UnsplashonUnsplash. A single mom has tried to make the best of becoming a grandmother when her 16-year-old daughter became unexpectedly pregnant. She has been very supportive of her daughter throughout the pregnancy, and there were no complications during the pregnancy or the delivery.

Read full story
63 comments

Homeless person asks for food but rejects it when it’s generic not name brand

Food pantry shelf.Photo byAaron Doucett/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I worked closely with a church that helped the homeless and those who struggled with addictions. One afternoon my phone rang, and a woman from our hotline gave me a heart-wrenching story about her children not having enough food. I explained to her that our church had a food pantry and we could help her if she wanted to meet me down there at 10:00 am. It was currently 9:00 am.

Read full story
275 comments

Woman asked to leave church service when she brings her 2-year-old son

Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.

Read full story
554 comments

National Skywarn Recognition Day

HAM Radio OperatorPhoto byImage by Karl Raymond Rotante from Pixabay. Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, is National Skywarn Recognition Day. This date honors those who are amateur radio operators working around the clock to help submit information and details about severe weather patterns. These weather patterns include such things as tornado sightings, strong winds, blizzards, hurricanes, and other weather-related conditions that may affect or damage people and property.

Read full story
1 comments

Directing your focus

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that my daughter and I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My now adult daughter is a childhood cancer survivor. The other day she and I were talking about focus. Now that she is an adult, her focus in life has changed from that of a child with cancer to that of an adult who is now cancer free. Yet, as she navigates her way through her educational goals, she has kept one thing in mind, giving back to all of those who took the time to help her through her diagnosis and treatment.

Read full story

Woman goes off of mental health meds and tries to kill her husband

Mental Health CrisisPhoto byRobert Linder/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, Washington

Crosswalk in Seattle's University DistrictPhoto bySam Battaglieri/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my cousin, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
52 comments

National Native American Heritage Day

Pow Wow ceremony with people in attendance.Photo byAndrew James/UnsplashonUnsplash. The day after Thanksgiving is set aside to honor National Native American Heritage day. All through the month, Native American and Indigenous peoples celebrate their heritage. In addition, past and present indigenous peoples are rededicating themselves to honoring Tribal sovereignty through their determination to better themselves.

Read full story
59 comments

Woman doesn’t want to shave for Uncle’s wedding

Woman's Unshaved ArmpitPhoto byBy Alva (Alvaplus 21:06, 9 April 2007 (UTC)) - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0. When is it acceptable for someone to tell women to shave? Many cultures don’t require women to shave. Other cultures tend to look down on women who shave. In a recent Reddit Post, a woman is upset that her mother had directed her to shave prior to her Uncle’s wedding.

Read full story
221 comments

National Cranberry Relish Day

Cranberry RelishPhoto byMonika Grabkows/UnsplashonUnsplash. It’s National Cranberry Relish Day today! One of the annual festivities in many homes during the Thanksgiving holiday season is the creation of Cranberry Relish. It’s important to note that there is a huge difference between cranberry sauce and cranberry relish. Cranberry sauce is cooked and simmered down to a gel, while cranberry relish comprises raw ingredients blended in a food processor or with an immersion blender and is typically tart.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy