New Years' eve is also National Champagne Day! What better way to ring in the new year than a nice toast with a glass of champagne? If you’re a teetotaler, there are many alcohol-free options that taste as good as or better than the finest champagne on the menu.

Let’s explore some of the history of champagne. Real true champagne comes from none other than France. Named after the region where the grapes are grown and fermented, and finally bottled, the region is located in the northeastern corner close to Paris. Per European law, only the bottles made within a 100-mile radius of this region may bear the true label of champagne.

The region is famous for its ideal temperature and soil for growing the best grapes used in champagne. According to French law, only eight varieties of grapes are allowed in the production of champagne derived from the region. Three of these grape varieties are used to create Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, and Pinot Noir.

Champagne is quite unlike other wines in that the champagne is allowed to ferment in the bottle, allowing the vintner to trap all of the CO2. This is what gives Champagne its effervescence.

Varieties of Champagne

The terms that are used to describe champagne are derived from Latin. The terms are descriptive of the liquid that is bottled and sold as champagne and its delicate flavor.

Brut is an extremely dry champagne containing less than 1.5 percent sugar.

Extra sec or extra dry champagne contains 1.2 to 2.0 percent of sugar.

Sec is a slightly sweet champagne containing 1.7 to 3.5 percent sugar.

Demi-sec is a sweet champagne that contains 3.3 to 5.0 percent of sugar and is often used as a dessert wine.

Doux is very sweet for a bottle of champagne and contains over 5.0 percent of sugar. This is definitely a dessert wine.

Who was Dom “Pierre” Perignon?

A 17th-century Benedictine monk who served in the Abbey of Hautvillers as the cellar master doubled the size of their vineyard. This vineyard flourished under his guidance, and today Dom Perignon, or “Pierre” as he was then called, is credited with developing the standard of the quality of their champagne. The French Benedictine monks first bottled this sparkling variety of wine. They likely had no idea that the consumption of champagne would become the industry that it is today.

Facts and trivia

Due to the methodology of the juice extraction and the restrictions imposed upon the wine and champagne-making industry, it can take over two and one-half pounds of grapes to produce one bottle (750ml or 25.36 ounces) of champagne.

The highest quality champagne is used only for the first four-fifths of the juice that is extracted. The remaining juice, or taille, is given away to be distilled.

How to observe National Champagne Day

There are many great ways to celebrate and observe National Champagne Day. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Pop open your favorite bottle of champagne and pour a glass for yourself and a dear friend.

Celebrate the New Year with a toast of champagne.

Pair your champagne with smoked salmon or smoked cheese.

Pair your champagne with an hors de oeuvre tray.

Celebrate a wedding.

Celebrate a christening.

Celebrate a New Promotion.

Other celebration ideas include Retirement, championship-winning, a new home, opening a new business, winning an award, reaching a new goal, or earning a college degree.

Please! Always drink responsibly and don’t drink and drive. Call a cab, an uber, a Lyft, or a friend to take you home safely.

If you have a bottle of champagne awaiting a celebration, it’s important to note that it has a shelf life of approximately 3 to 10 years, depending on the vintage. Non-vintage champagne does have a shorter shelf life.

Champagne can be expensive. If you’re seeking some pop for your next celebration, you may wish to opt for a different variety, such as a bottle of sparkling wine or cider. There are many great sparkling wines that are readily available from Italy, the South of France, and even California that offer plenty of sparkles and fizzle without breaking the bank. How will you be celebrating?

