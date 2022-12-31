Man takes child's assigned seat and refuses to sit in his own assigned seat on an airplane

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hwwqz_0jxqBHLd00
View out plane windowPhoto bySasha Freemind/UnsplashonUnsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend and her family flew from Seattle to Florida to take her daughter on a Wish Trip, the trip of a lifetime for any child diagnosed with a long-term or terminal illness. Everything was in place, and the entire family was boarding the plane when suddenly, a man sat down in my friend's 13-year-old son's seat on the airplane.

My friend was upset about this because her son had never flown before, and she wanted the family to sit together. The man's ticket said he was supposed to be in a row toward the back of the plane, and the family was situated in the middle of the plane in one entire row on the same aisle.

The stewardess attempted to move the man, but the man stalwartly refused to move. The man was clearly terrified to fly. He was clutching his Bible to his chest and insisted that he remain in her son’s seat, which was an aisle seat.

My friend and her husband tried several discussions with the man, as did the stewardess, to no avail, he was going to remain in that seat, and that was that. My friend’s son told the man that it was okay; he wanted a window seat as he wanted to be able to look out of the window and enjoy the view and proceeded to the aisle where the man was supposed to sit.

The stewardess told the family that she could have the man ordered off of the plane or to sit in his own seat, but something in my friend's heart told her to leave it be. The man clutched his Bible the entire five and ½ hour flight and prayed quietly.

Upon arrival in Florida, my friend waited for her son to make it to the front area where they were seated before disembarking the plane. As my friend and her family disembarked, they saw the man hugging a woman. The woman stepped aside and asked my friend if she could talk to her for a moment.

My friend agreed, and the woman told my friend that they had just suffered an unexpected death in their family, and her brother was terrified to fly. Her brother had told her that he refused to sit where he was assigned because he wanted to be close to the front of the plane, so he took the 13-year-old’s seat.

The woman went on to tell my friend how much she appreciated the family’s sacrifice of sitting together and handed her a $100 bill. My friend promptly handed the money to her son, who had made the sacrifice of sitting in the back of the plane all alone.

My friend and her family went on to enjoy their trip and flew home with no issues. What would you have done? Would you have demanded that the family sit together, or would you have done as my friend did and allowed the man to remain in your son's seat?

