Three-Year-Old orders upgrades to her game on her mom’s tablet

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My kids were all born before cell phones and computers were in existence in nearly every household. I remember when one of my kids was helping me set up a recently purchased computer and told me to “push the red button.” Just like they did at their school. But, of course, I had no red button on the model I had purchased.

As computers and cell phones came into being, each of my children worked hard to earn enough money to buy their own cell phones and computers. As a result, they became very proficient in computers, and as they grew up and left home, they vowed to teach their own children about computers rather than “ live in the dark ages as they had been required to do.”

One afternoon I visited my daughter when my three-year-old granddaughter was playing on her mother's tablet. My daughter and I were visiting and enjoying the afternoon when suddenly she looked at her phone and gave me a funny look.

Looking over at my granddaughter, she asked, “Did you just order something on my tablet?” My granddaughter looked up briefly and said, “Yep, I needed an upgrade in my game to go to the next level.”

My daughter quickly took her tablet and changed a few settings to prevent this from happening again. I asked my daughter how much the upgrade was, and she started laughing. “It was $50!”. I hid my laughter so that my granddaughter didn’t see it. The world is ever-changing, and my grandchildren are growing up with the Internet and cell phones. I asked my daughter if she had been deprived, and she rolled her eyes and told me that sometimes she thinks life was easier before the dawn of the Internet and the invention of cell phones. What do you think?