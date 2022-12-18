Woman secures job when she teaches job recruiter how to use her computer

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend had been out of work for a few weeks when she decided to go through a temporary agency for employment. Having her rent due in a few weeks meant that she had to do something fast, and she was so desperate that she called three different agencies in an effort to ensure that she would have a job and an income.

Scheduling three appointments at three different agencies in one day would help keep her mind on the task and ensure that she found a job, even if it was only a temporary job. She filled out the required paperwork at the first two agencies and took a typing test. Passing with flying colors, she was sent home to await a call and a part-time or temporary job.

Feeling disheartened because she wasn’t being offered a job right off the bat, she took a lunch break and went to her final temporary agency. At this agency, the lady behind the desk didn’t know how to operate the computer.

My friend patiently walked her through the process when the manager emerged from his office. He asked my friend a few questions and had her fill out the paperwork that was required to work with their agency.

She then took the typing test and waited for the final interview. At the final interview, the manager offered her a job doing the same thing that the lady behind the desk was doing (they had an opening for that position as they normally had three people in that position). She would also be responsible to train future employees on typing and other computer procedures.

As she left her final temporary agency, she had secured a job and would be starting the next day. I was proud of my friend for not giving up after she left the first two temporary agencies. Sometimes getting a job is easier than you think. Have you ever struggled to find a job only to have it land in your lap?

