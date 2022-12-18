Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the water Photo by Ian Keefe/Unsplash on Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.

They were sitting watching a program on television when he saw a beautiful cabin by the water. He told Jodie that he had recently met a coworker of his that had a cabin by the water and that this new coworker was “his new best friend.” Jodie’s husband went on to tell Jodie all about his plans to visit this woman and her cabin by the water. He wanted to take his sailboat out to the water and relax and enjoy his time with his new best friend.

Jodie was offended by this statement as she felt that she should be his best friend; after all, she was his wife. However, her husband didn’t see the harm in the statement and continued on, which was soon to be his undoing. While rambling about his new coworker, her husband incriminated himself about having an affair with this particular coworker. Jodie was immediately upset and confronted him about his indiscretion.

Her husband defended himself and told Jodie that it was okay as she had become boring. The following day Jodie was in her attorney’s office filing some paperwork for a divorce. This wasn’t the first time her husband had said or done something like this to her, but it was definitely going to be the last. After nearly 15 years of marriage, Jodie was done with this man's cheating and lying ways.

Suddenly, a lot of things made sense to Jodie. Of course, her husband pleaded with her to keep him, but he told her he would still see other women if she didn’t divorce him. Jodie went through with the divorce, and today she’s living a wonderful life with a wonderful new husband. Ironically, the woman her husband cheated on her with isn’t very happy with her new husband. What do you think? Was Jodie in the right, or should she have continued on with her faux marriage?