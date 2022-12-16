Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult Woman Photo by Christopher Campbell on Unsplash

As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.

In a recent online post, a father of a 20-year-old daughter has given his daughter an ultimatum. He only allows her to work outside of the house for three days per week and asks her to keep the house clean. He also won’t allow any alcohol in the house and recently found some beer stashed underneath her bed.

He goes on to share that he has raised his daughter on his own since her alcoholic mother left them when the daughter was two years old. For this reason, he is very adamant about the alcohol issue. He also has some other rules that he requires her to follow, or else she will have to move out. One of these rules is that no boys can be at the house at any time. It seems reasonable that since it’s his house, he can set his own rules; however, some of his rules seem a bit rigid such as only allowing his daughter to work three days per week and not allowing her to have a boyfriend. He could have told her no boys over unless he is home, but he opted not to go that route.

While most would agree that this father is trying to protect his daughter, he hasn’t sat her down and given her any reason for his stance on the alcohol or the boys. He appears to be very overprotective without having given her any reasons for his position. Perhaps if he had sat down and discussed his reasoning, the situation wouldn’t have gone from bad to worse.

After finding the beer underneath her bed (and one might wonder why he was checking underneath her bed in the first place), he told her she had to move out. It’s been a few weeks now since she left, and he hasn’t heard from his daughter and is wondering if he did the right thing in asking her to leave. From the sounds of his posting, he didn’t prepare her for life outside of his home. He doesn’t say anything about teaching her how to budget or prepare healthy meals. He doesn’t state whether or not her job was something that she could’ve worked full-time in order to support herself.

When should a parent require their child to move out on their own? Should a parent prepare their child to live on their own by teaching them how to budget and manage their money? What are your thoughts?