Mother wants teen aged daughter/mom to take more responsibility and get a job or go back to school

A single mom has tried to make the best of becoming a grandmother when her 16-year-old daughter became unexpectedly pregnant. She has been very supportive of her daughter throughout the pregnancy, and there were no complications during the pregnancy or the delivery.

Her daughter has gone on to graduate high school and is now 18, and her grandson is now 2. However, the teenage mom doesn’t want a job or to go to any further schooling. No longer with her son's father, when the young boy is with his father on weekends, the daughter only wants to watch television or go out and party with her friends. She’s even been known to ask her sister, two years younger than she is, to watch her young son so that she can go out with friends and party when her young son is in her care.

Her mother is very concerned, and although she doesn’t mind that the daughter and her son live with her, she wants more for her daughter and has insisted that she either get a job or go back to school. The woman has even offered to pay for childcare so that her daughter can do one or the other. The daughter is still refusing stating that she will wait until her son begins school in about 3 or 4 years.

Many states have some great programs for teen moms that allow them to get educational credits and still care for their children. There are a lot of options out there that would also allow the young woman to take her son with her to her job or school and place her child in a company or school-sponsored daycare.

At what point should this young woman be required to make these decisions? Is her mother right in requiring her daughter to go back to school or work while her son is still under school age? Who is right here?