Homeless person asks for food but rejects it when it’s generic not name brand

For many years I worked closely with a church that helped the homeless and those who struggled with addictions. One afternoon my phone rang, and a woman from our hotline gave me a heart-wrenching story about her children not having enough food. I explained to her that our church had a food pantry and we could help her if she wanted to meet me down there at 10:00 am. It was currently 9:00 am.

Upon arrival, I brought the woman into the food pantry and began preparing a box of food for the woman. At this point, she began rejecting the foods, telling me that if they were generic, she didn’t want them. I paused and looked at the woman. I explained to her that we had donations from a variety of sources and that most of them were generic or, at the very least, not a name brand.

The woman rudely thanked me for my time, grabbed the foods out of the box that weren’t generic, and left. As I pondered the situation, my friend and co-worker arrived. I told her the story. She asked me a few questions, and we discovered that this particular woman had gone to several agencies and was asking for help.

Several other agencies had stopped serving her because her story kept changing, and she was not only rude to the volunteers but also very demanding. We’ll never know this woman’s true story; she moved on from our area after a few weeks. However, if you were hungry, would you be insistent on getting a specific name brand vs. a generic product?