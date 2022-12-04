HAM Radio Operator Photo by Image by Karl Raymond Rotante from Pixabay

Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, is National Skywarn Recognition Day. This date honors those who are amateur radio operators working around the clock to help submit information and details about severe weather patterns. These weather patterns include such things as tornado sightings, strong winds, blizzards, hurricanes, and other weather-related conditions that may affect or damage people and property.

Such warnings from Skywarn volunteers can help to lessen the incidence of casualties during such events. These Skywarn volunteers come from all backgrounds and all walks of life. They are highly trained professionals by the National Weather Service to help accurately report such cataclysmic weather conditions. These Amateur Radio Operators (HAM Radio Volunteers) also help maintain communications between the National Weather Service and emergency personnel if normal communications are cut off due to cataclysmic weather-related events.

While there seem to be more Skywarn participants in the Midwest Region, they are still prevalent all around our nation. Spotters can check in on the map here, or you can check the map out to see how many spotters are working in your area. HAM radio operators and spotters can sign up for the event here. Participants in this event will earn a participation certificate.

If your day requires knowing the weather, this is an excellent resource for you before you head outdoors. Knowing the weather before heading out can save a lot of time and help you to prepare for any possibility of being caught in a storm.

The American Radio Relay League, or ARRL, works closely with the National Weather Service to maintain communications and information during these events. For more information, check with your local Ham Radio Club. At the ARRL database here.

