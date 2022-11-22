National Cranberry Relish Day

It’s National Cranberry Relish Day today! One of the annual festivities in many homes during the Thanksgiving holiday season is the creation of Cranberry Relish. It’s important to note that there is a huge difference between cranberry sauce and cranberry relish. Cranberry sauce is cooked and simmered down to a gel, while cranberry relish comprises raw ingredients blended in a food processor or with an immersion blender and is typically tart.

Many side dishes can be prepared several days in advance, and cranberry relish is no exception. This delicious addition to any holiday meal can be prepared up to two weeks in advance and stored in the refrigerator; it can also be frozen for up to three months. There’s nothing like making the day just a little bit easier by having as much of the meal prepared ahead of time as possible.

It is believed that cranberry relish originated in some of the New England States in the early 1900s. There are a variety of different recipes, and each family typically has its own favorite. Many of these favorites are based on other recipes with their own little tweak to make the delicious relish all their own.

One particular recipe made famous by Susan Stamberg on National Public Radio is one that calls for horseradish as one of the principal ingredients in the dish. If you’re into spicy foods, this may be a recipe to consider for your own family.

Ingredients such as oranges, apples, pineapple, nuts, spices, and other interesting twists on the basic recipe are always emerging. Some opt for a basic recipe and then make two or three different versions to suit a variety of family members' taste buds.

How to celebrate National Cranberry Day and serve leftover cranberry relish

  • Create your favorite cranberry relish recipe.
  • Try a new cranberry relish recipe.
  • Use as a marinade for meats such as chicken, beef, or pork.
  • Use it in sandwiches; many love cranberry relish and turkey sandwiches.
  • Add it to a sauce such as barbeque sauce and pour over meatballs or other meats.
  • Add it to some cream cheese and use it as a cracker spread or dip.
  • Add it to muffin or pancake batter.
  • Stir leftover relish into yogurt or make it into a smoothie.
  • Make it into a fluff salad by adding some whipping cream.
  • Make a cranberry relish cream pie.
  • Serve it up with your favorite side dishes and holiday meals.

Take a picture of how you enjoy your Cranberry Relish and post it on social media with #CranberryRelishDay.

What’s your favorite cranberry relish recipe? Share it with us in the comments, and make sure to share it on social media with #CranberryRelishDay.

