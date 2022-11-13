Child refuses to eat fish dinner when grandmother prepares it with head on and eyeballs intact

Fish On Platter With Eyes Intact Alex Teixeira/Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My 8-year-old nephew was excited when his grandmother told him that she was serving fish that night for dinner. Of course, he was thinking fish sticks that he could pick up with his fingers and dip into tartar sauce. Unfortunately for him, his grandmother was preparing whole fish and left the heads on and the eyeballs intact.

As we all sat down to dinner, my poor nephew looked at the platter of fish and told grandma that he wasn’t feeling very well. My sister asked him if he was okay, and he whispered that there was a fish staring at him.

“How can I eat it if it’s watching me?” he asked. I held back a smile. I told my nephew that I thought I saw some other fish in the kitchen that didn’t have heads or eyeballs, and I discretely left the dining room for the kitchen with a fish in tow.

I quietly removed the head and the eyes from the fish and returned with his ‘new’ fish on his favorite plate. My nephew was ecstatic that he now had real fish for dinner. We all held back smiles and ate dinner quietly. We still laugh about this now and again, especially if we’re eating fish for dinner. My nephew is now an adult and won’t eat food if it has eyeballs. I really don’t blame him. I don’t want my food watching me, either. What do you think? Will you eat food with eyeballs still intact?