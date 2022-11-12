Woman gets fired from job at hospital for eating leftovers off of patients trays

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnJzC_0j8ZfjtQ00
Woman EatingGardie Design/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Hospital employees have many rules to follow to ensure their health and safety. One particular woman often ignored the rules, including the rule that hospital employees never eat anything while in a patient's room or off of the patient's plates.

The rules were in place to avoid cross-contamination and employees becoming sick due to the various germs that were around them in the hospital. This woman, however, didn’t care. She often snuck into patients' rooms to clear their dining trays and would sneak off to a closet where she would pick the still-edible leftovers off of the plates and eat them.

One afternoon, one of the hospital administrators had been tipped off to what was happening, so he followed her. After she had been in the closet for a few minutes, he opened the closet door and caught her dining on several patient trays.

Since she had been warned several times not to do this, she was fired on the spot. The administrator explained to her that she was risking her own health by doing this frequently. The woman countered with the fact that the food was being wasted if she didn’t eat it or take it home.

The woman still didn’t care and simply left the facility. A few days later, she reported back to her normal shift even though she’d been fired. Hospital administrators had to have her escorted off the premises and tell her that unless she was in for lab work, X-rays, or as a patient, she wasn’t allowed on the premises.

A few days later, she started working at a local grocery store. She’s managed to continue at the grocery store for a few years, but she has been closely monitored thanks to her reputation. What do you think? Should she have been fired for eating food that would’ve otherwise been thrown out?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hospital Food# Food# Hospital Employee# Leftovers# Fired

Comments / 293

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction recovery, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming, and an eclectic mix of other topics. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
52806 followers

More from Lefty Graves

Religious parents insist on courtship and a six-inch rule

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was raised in a very strict religious family. Her father was the Dean of a Bible College, and he had a strict six-inch rule for her courtship. According to his rule, no one was allowed to sit or be closer than six inches. It didn’t matter if they were dating or not. The rule was six inches.

Read full story
101 comments

Child refuses to eat fish dinner when grandmother prepares it with head on and eyeballs intact

Fish On Platter With Eyes IntactAlex Teixeira/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My 8-year-old nephew was excited when his grandmother told him that she was serving fish that night for dinner. Of course, he was thinking fish sticks that he could pick up with his fingers and dip into tartar sauce. Unfortunately for him, his grandmother was preparing whole fish and left the heads on and the eyeballs intact.

Read full story
23 comments

Man leaves 12-year-old daughter alone with 3 men she doesn’t know so he can meet up with girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I had been neighbors for over 11 years. I was there the day she, her husband, and their children moved into the house next to me. We became fast friends and enjoyed spending time together and watching our children play together.

Read full story
766 comments

Man throws fit when wife wants to go to her family reunion

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I watched silently from my open kitchen window as my friend loaded the trunk of her car to go on a trip for her family reunion. Her husband was standing beside the car, ranting, and raving at her about her family.

Read full story
41 comments

Businessman travels across border to meet fiancé after falling for foreign bride scam

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Small towns are noted for local businesses that aren’t chain businesses. One morning, as I sat at my desk, an office manager of a small town business, a man walked into the office and told me a strange story about how he could have been an ax murderer in the park, but he wasn’t.

Read full story
17 comments

Homeless man can’t find housing so he lives in a storage unit

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Small towns all have their stories that only the ‘locals’ seem to know. I moved to a small town in the late 90s and would soon learn that the sleepy little town I had moved to wasn’t as sleepy as it appeared. While the sidewalks were all rolled up promptly at 5:00 pm, the bowling alley and the local fast food place remained open. This was where the locals hung out. This is where I learned a wealth of information about the small town I’d chosen to live in.

Read full story
249 comments

National Color The World Orange Day

Monday, November 7, is National Color The World Orange Day. This day is set aside to create awareness and educate the world about a rare condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) or Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD). This is a condition near and dear to my heart as I have a son who has suffered from the condition since 2003.

Read full story

Elderly woman insists on eating everyone else’s food when they’re on special diets for food allergies

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my niece, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My niece and her husband recently took in her widowed mother-in-law to live with them. Her mother-in-law can be somewhat challenging to deal with. She likes to eat everything; if you don’t hide specialty foods, she will also eat those, even if someone else can’t eat regular food.

Read full story
38 comments

Young woman raised with a false sense of security in society

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My close friend Angela is a ‘preachers kid’ or PK, as she calls it. Angela was raised in a very religious family, and her parents instilled a strong sense of what I call ‘false security’ in her as she was growing up. The other day as we talked, Angela shared that, for example: [Somebody] had always told her the following things:

Read full story
1 comments

Woman continually tries to trick coworkers into eating foods that they’re allergic to

Chocolate Chip Cookies With NutsJulie Johnson/Unsplash. Many of us have food allergies. In my case, I suddenly broke out in hives, and after several trips to the doctor, we did an elimination diet. For those who don’t know what an elimination diet is, I ate only rice for three long weeks. No seasonings, no butter, just plain white rice boiled. It was very bland and very boring, and I lost several pounds over that three weeks.

Read full story
141 comments

Woman invites retired partner to Christmas as long as he stops complaining

Is it acceptable to refuse to allow someone to visit on Christmas because they complain too much? What if that someone were your partner? In a recent posting, a single mom of three extended an invite to her partner (who lives in his own home) to come over as long as he isn’t complaining and whining during the holiday.

Read full story
41 comments

Man refuses to attend new girlfriend’s son's funeral

What is the proper protocol for funeral attendance? For example, should you still attend the funeral if you’ve been dating for two months and have not yet met the deceased but have a relationship with the parent? Is there an obligation on your part?

Read full story
276 comments

Homeless woman living in a motel with her kids finds job working as a housekeeper at the motel

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’d been working at the front desk of a local motel for a few months when a woman came into the motel and asked for a room for herself and her children. She had only a few items with her and looked terrified.

Read full story
354 comments

Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.

Read full story
186 comments

Woman working 3 jobs to support her two daughters and herself doesn’t have time to shower

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, who worked in HR, was having a rough week when another employee went in to complain about how badly one of her coworkers smelled. My HR friend went out to check on the employee in question and agreed that the lady in question definitely needed a shower or deodorant or something. Understanding that a lot of people don’t want to use deodorant or antiperspirants due to the chemicals, my friend in HR was well-versed in helping employees deal with such issues.

Read full story
363 comments

Elderly woman acts entitled and constantly begs from friends and family

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My dear friend has an elderly relative who will walk into her house, point at something, and state, “I want that.” It doesn’t matter if my friend has had the item for decades or for a few minutes; this woman believes that if she wants something from her friends or family, she should have it.

Read full story
109 comments

National First Responders Day

Thank You First RespondersCourtney Hedger/Unsplash. At the core of strong communities are first responders. These emergency personnel are available from the moment a person dials 911 for help, and the appropriate personnel arrive on scene to assist the caller. The 911 operators, the fire department, ambulance services, police departments, sheriff’s officers, and the medical personnel that all respond to emergency situations are all referred to as First Responders.

Read full story
3 comments

Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

So, it's that time of year again! Some people love it; some people hate it. Its Halloween. So, you have just been invited to a great costume party at a friend's house. The costume party is rather impromptu, and you don't really have the time or the money for a costume as it's just before or on payday. What will you go as? It's time to put on your creative thinking cap.

Read full story

Wife gives husband new alarm clock and now he has a concussion

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend owned and operated a private motel. One year, during hunting season, she had all of her rooms full with hunters. One hunter was an older gentleman, and his wife sent him a new alarm clock. She told him that she took the liberty of setting his alarm clock early in the morning so he could get an early start.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy