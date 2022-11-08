Monday, November 7, is National Color The World Orange Day. This day is set aside to create awareness and educate the world about a rare condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) or Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD). This is a condition near and dear to my heart as I have a son who has suffered from the condition since 2003.

RSD is an invisible illness. A person suffering from this condition may look as normal as can be on the outside. However, on the inside, they are in extreme pain and struggling to just get out of bed in the morning.

CRPS/RSD is a neurological disorder that can include heightened nerve impulses in a specific region of the body. It may affect one or more of the limbs or regions of the body. The central nervous system malfunctions creating a painful reaction in the body.

Symptoms of CRPS/RSD

There is no specific single symptom to identify CRPS/RSD. There are, however, several symptoms that, when combined, can be used to identify the condition:

High levels of nerve impulses affect a specific region of the body.

Intense pain may vary in intensity or worsen over time.

Pain and swelling that may expand beyond the site of the injury.

Stiff swollen joints.

Changes in hair and nail growth.

Changes in skin color, texture, and temperature.

Decreased mobility.

Something as simple as a hand or foot sprain can bring on the condition unexpectedly. It’s difficult to diagnose and may require many visits to the doctor before a diagnosis can be made. It triggers an immune response that may include pain and swelling, tingling, pain, and muscle atrophy.

What’s being done

Historically, many doctors have tasked themselves to understand the condition and treatment options. At present, there is no cure for the condition. The main goal of medical treatment is to make the patient as comfortable as possible. This may include medications for pain and tingling, physical therapy, and other medical interventions. This rare condition can happen after an injury, surgical procedure, heart attack, stroke, or other serious condition. It may affect only one area or expand and take over all four limbs and other areas of the body without any warning.

How to observe National Color The World Orange Day

Wear Orange

Learn more about CRPS/RSD

If you have CRPS/RSD share your personal story using #Nervember or #NationalColorTheWorldOrangeDay, or #CRPSOrangeDay.

Participate in an event that raises support and awareness of the condition.

Currently, there is no cure for this condition. Patients who suffer from CRPS/RSD learn to live with the pain and the faulty nervous system. They may be treated with medications that help them to manage their pain, as well as physical therapy to help keep them mobile. The condition may gradually or suddenly get worse. Each patient is slightly different, and no two patients will have the exact same symptoms.

If you or someone you love has CRPS/RSD, please share your story with us in the comments. We’d love to hear from you.

#CRPSOrangeDay

#Neverember

Sources:

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/color-the-world-orange-day-first-monday-in-november/

https://nationaltoday.com/color-the-world-orange-day/