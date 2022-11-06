Elderly woman insists on eating everyone else’s food when they’re on special diets for food allergies

A plate of food Akemy Mory/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my niece, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My niece and her husband recently took in her widowed mother-in-law to live with them. Her mother-in-law can be somewhat challenging to deal with. She likes to eat everything; if you don’t hide specialty foods, she will also eat those, even if someone else can’t eat regular food.

My niece can’t eat gluten, and her husband has diabetes, so he eats a lot of diet food, such as diet soda and sugar-free bakery goods. Recently, my niece went to the grocery store. She purchased a pan of brownies for her mother-in-law, who loves chocolate, a case of diet soda for her husband, some diet bakery goods for her husband, and some gluten-free cookies for herself.

When my niece arrived home from the grocery store, she placed the pan of brownies on the dining table where her mother-in-law would see them. Then she put away the rest of the food hiding the gluten-free food treats for herself and hiding he husband’s diet soda. Finally, she placed a case of regular soda in the refrigerator for herself and her mother-in-law.

About an hour later, my niece noticed her mother-in-law was drinking a diet soda. She asked her about it and told my niece, “I like diet soda too.” My niece politely and patiently explained to her mother-in-law that she had bought her something better, and it was in the refrigerator.

My niece went on to ask her mother-in-law to please leave the diet foods for her husband. The mother-in-law again said she didn’t mind sharing with her son. Finally, she fussed and told my niece that she deserved to eat quality food as they do. My niece finally had to hide the diet soda so her mother-in-law wouldn’t drink it all.

My nephew's mother can eat anything she desires. She has no dietary restrictions and will eat until the package of cookies or other food items is gone leaving none for anyone else. Recently, my niece made a nice dinner and had some sweet peppers on the side so everyone could have three slices; her mother-in-law took all nine slices and said that she loved sweet peppers. My niece told her that was selfish and removed six from the woman’s plate. Nothing more was said about the incident.

Later that evening, my niece was going to have a snack and got out some gluten-free cookies. Her mother-in-law reached for the package, but my niece snatched it away and handed her mother-in-law the brownies. The mother-in-law was delighted and ate the entire pan, then she asked for my niece's gluten-free cookies. My niece told her that they were put away for another day.

Later that night, my niece asked her husband about his mother. He told her that his mother had always done this and eaten other people’s specialty foods acting like the specialty food was better than the regular foods that were purchased for her.

My niece was at a loss. Clearly, her mother-in-law didn’t understand that the diet and gluten-free foods were far more expensive than the regular foods she could enjoy. My niece finally opted to put a small refrigerator in her walk-in closet and hide the diet soda and gluten-free foods.

Since my niece is the caregiver to this woman, she decided that it was easier to simply put the foods that she and her husband can eat out of sight of her mother-in-law. For the most part, my niece manages to keep her mother-in-law away from specialty foods. The mother-in-law still doesn’t understand the reasons and tells everyone that my niece won’t allow her to eat properly.

I suggested to my niece that she clean out all of the regular foods from the house and go strictly gluten-free and sugar-free for herself and her husband. Let the mother-in-law eat that food and be done with it. I also suggested to my niece that she have her husband’s mother evaluated for dementia because it sounds like that may be happening and is part of why the woman is doing this. What would you do if it were you?