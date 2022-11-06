Young woman raised with a false sense of security in society

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JI2g_0j0Kmwwz00
ChurchJohn Price/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My close friend Angela is a ‘preachers kid’ or PK, as she calls it. Angela was raised in a very religious family, and her parents instilled a strong sense of what I call ‘false security’ in her as she was growing up. The other day as we talked, Angela shared that, for example: [Somebody] had always told her the following things:

  • “If you’re ever in trouble, go to a church; they will help you.”
  • “All people are inherently good, and you need to learn to trust them.”
  • “If a pastor tells you to do it, you need to do it, no matter what it is.”

As we discussed this information, she told me through tears that the false sense of security had stayed with her all of her life, causing her to make some terrible decisions. Worse, the false sense of security led her to trust people and other groups that were dangerous for her to trust. Unfortunately, this lesson was learned the hard way, and the scars from these lessons still haunt her to this day.

Angela thought that everyone in the world was good at heart and that it was acceptable and safe to leave a $100 bill on a table, walk to the restroom, return, and expect to find the money still there. Likewise, she thought she could leave valuable items in her car, leave them unlocked, and return to find them still where she left them.

As her life progressed, she found that she had a serious case of a false sense of security. Angela spent many years in counseling trying to understand that her sense of trust was misplaced and that she needed to stop and learn how to identify whether or not a situation was good or bad.

Finding herself in a dangerous relationship, she called her parents one day to ask for some fatherly advice. Her father told her that if she simply attended every service in the church, her life would be perfect. Since she was already attending a church on a regular basis, this wasn’t the answer that was being sought. As her father went on, he began to give her a sermon that she needed to stay with an abusive spouse.

Angela hung up the phone and felt worse than ever. As we sat discussing this over coffee, I shared with her that I didn’t think God intended for her to trust everyone. Not everyone is worthy of your trust. After this incident, my friend didn’t speak to her parents for a few months.

Today, Angela evaluates everyone she meets, asking herself whether or not to trust them. She’s learned that trust is earned; it’s not automatically given to someone she’s never met before. Abuse isn’t tolerated, and God never intended for her to be hit or abused by a spouse. My friend is finally remarried and living a great life. What do you think? Is everyone you meet worthy of trust?

# False Sense Of Security# Trust# Counseling# Relationships# Abuse

Comments / 1

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics

Washington State
