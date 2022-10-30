Woman invites retired partner to Christmas as long as he stops complaining

Early Retirement Bannon Morrissy/Unsplash

Is it acceptable to refuse to allow someone to visit on Christmas because they complain too much? What if that someone were your partner? In a recent posting, a single mom of three extended an invite to her partner (who lives in his own home) to come over as long as he isn’t complaining and whining during the holiday.

The post explains that she has two sons that are soon to be off to university, so this is her last holiday season with all of her children present. However, she and her children enjoy the holiday season and look forward to the fond memories they make during the event.

Meanwhile, her partner, the father of her youngest child, retired at an early age. He lives elsewhere and doesn’t contribute at all financially to the child’s life. The post continues to explain that he has a solar power windmill that generates an income as well as his retirement funds. Yet, he doesn’t pay her any child support and complains if he ever has to contribute financially.

This man she calls ‘partner’ often visits and times it so that he’s there for meals and other events. He doesn’t enjoy the holidays since his mother has passed on and tends to make everyone around him miserable during such events. He relies on the OP for food and other contributions, yet he contributes nothing.

The original OP sounds weary of this ‘partner,’ and who could blame her? It takes two to tango, and she has a young child she cares for. According to the OP, this man doesn’t contribute anything and makes everyone miserable around him. The OP told him he could come over for Christmas as long as he doesn’t complain and whine, making everyone miserable. She also adds that he doesn’t want to spend money on things that don’t directly benefit him.

While their youngest child was a complete surprise baby, the woman has turned the situation into something positive and is working hard to ensure that her children are well cared for in life. But, unfortunately, she doesn’t make it too clear whether or not the man she calls ‘partner’ is actually a partner in raising the child or if he is simply a person who frequents her house. Truthfully, in my opinion, it doesn’t sound like much of a relationship, let alone a partnership.

Is she in the right, telling him he can’t be there if he tries to ruin the memories by his attitude? Does he deserve to spend this holiday with his young son? What would you do if it were you? I’m sure I’d put some stipulations on my expectations of his behavior. At no point in the post does she share whether or not they enjoy each other's company or whether or not they love each other. What do you think? Is she in the right?