Man refuses to attend new girlfriend’s son's funeral

What is the proper protocol for funeral attendance? For example, should you still attend the funeral if you’ve been dating for two months and have not yet met the deceased but have a relationship with the parent? Is there an obligation on your part?

In a recent Reddit posting on AITA, a man writes that his 26-year-old sister, who lived in Australia with his parents, recently passed due to injuries sustained in a car crash. As the older brother, he dropped everything at his home in the United States and flew to Australia to pay his respects and attend his only sister's funeral.

On the second day of his 10-day visit to Australia, his new girlfriend called. They had been dating for all of two months, and he had yet to meet her 11-year-old son, who had a liver condition. But unfortunately, her 11-year-old son had passed away during the night, and the new girlfriend wanted him to leave his parents and his sister's mourning period to be at her side during her son’s funeral.

This man had never met the girlfriend’s son and had no relationship with the young boy whatsoever. To make matters worse, the girlfriend put a lot of pressure on the man and told him that her son thought of him as a father figure. This was odd as he’d never met the child.

Was this new girlfriend in the right? Did she have the right to demand that he leave his family during their bereavement and be at her side? The man chose to remain with his family as he felt that since his sister's funeral was in just a few days, it didn’t make sense to leave and return before her funeral. That’s a lot of money to pay for airfare and travel time. Staying with his family meant that he would miss his girlfriend's son's funeral.

The new girlfriend was incensed and has refused to speak to him since. So who is in the right here? Personally, I am siding with the man. His sister was a part of his life for 26 years. He’d never met the young man, and at most, all he could offer was moral support for this girlfriend.

Opinions are divided on his choice. The girlfriend hasn’t spoken to him since the event. The man freely admits that he was harsh in his reaction to his girlfriend's demands. She was grieving, and he wasn’t very supportive of her at that moment. Perhaps it was due to his own grief. Should he apologize? Should she apologize? Who is in the right here? What would you have done?