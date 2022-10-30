Homeless woman living in a motel with her kids finds job working as a housekeeper at the motel

Single Mom and Children Jessica Rockowitz/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I’d been working at the front desk of a local motel for a few months when a woman came into the motel and asked for a room for herself and her children. She had only a few items with her and looked terrified.

The woman paid in advance for a week, and we didn't see her very often. She enrolled her children in the local school and would walk them to and from school each morning and afternoon. One afternoon she stopped at the front desk to ask how much her bill would be if she stayed on for a few months. She wanted to know if we had monthly discounts.

It just so happened that day that the owner was in the back room and heard this woman’s question. So the owner came out, talked to the lady, and asked her if she was perhaps in the market for a job. The lady said she would have to only work during school hours as she needed to tend to her children, who were both in grade school.

The owner told the woman that that was fine and she could start that day. She would be cleaning rooms daily, and the owner then said she could stay in her room as long as she needed to in exchange for cleaning rooms. The owner told the lady that when she was ready to move out, they would switch over to an hourly rate.

The lady said that this was perfect, and the owner showed her around and showed her what she wanted to be done. A few weeks later, the woman stopped by my desk and asked me how things were going. So, of course, I replied and asked her how she was doing.

She shared with me that she had gone from being a full-time stay-at-home mom to a homeless single mom to a working mom, and she’d never been happier. Her kids were thriving, and she was proud to have a job and be among the working.

She went on to share that her husband of a few years had passed away suddenly and that they didn’t have any life insurance, and she’d sold everything that they had to bury him and keep the bills paid. My heart went out to this lady. She’d lost everything, and yet, she was always smiling. She said she enjoyed cleaning and didn’t mind staying in a motel.

The lady wound up staying in that motel for a few years, and we became great friends. By this time, the lady was also earning a small wage and staying in the motel. When I married and moved away a few years later, she had saved enough to buy a house in a nearby neighborhood and was now managing the front desk and filling in if any of the other housekeepers were out sick.

With hope and determination, this woman had completely turned her life around. She went from being homeless and jobless to having a job and a roof over her head to being able to buy her place. We still stay in touch, and she’s doing great. Being a single parent is never easy, but this woman made it work, and she’s thriving today. Have you ever been homeless?