Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.

My friend was on bed rest during the latter portion of her pregnancy, so she wasn’t able to work. To make sure that they had enough money, her husband worked a second job about 60 miles from their home, cleaning commercial buildings.

As her husband prepared to go to work the first night, he asked her if she was ready. This was confusing as she thought she would be staying home in bed as the doctor had ordered. But, unfortunately, her husband had folded the back seat of the minivan down and made up a bed for his wife to sleep in while he was at work.

My friend was very confused by this but went along with it as her doctor told her to avoid stress at all costs. So she put on some comfortable sweatpants, grabbed her favorite pillows and a few cozy blankets, and climbed into the van's passenger seat.

When they arrived at his job site, he told her to climb into the back seat area of the van and go to sleep. But, of course, being pregnant, she had to use the bathroom, so he took her inside the commercial building to use the facility. Although she knew this was against the rules, she had to go and knew that it would be difficult to sleep if she didn’t go inside and use the facility.

Her husband then escorted her back out to the minivan and told her to go to sleep. It was a very rough night, and there was a lot of traffic, and she was nervous as it was a rough part of town. Approximately 6 hours later, her husband returned and took her home.

Sleeping in the van was very uncomfortable, and the lack of bathroom facilities wasn’t helpful either. My friend decided that regardless of what her husband thought, there was no way she was going to be sleeping in the van again like that.

The next night she refused to go into town with him, and he was very upset, but she wouldn’t budge on the situation. I don’t blame her; I wouldn’t have gone either. He was furious and even tried to pick her up and carry her, but my friend managed to back into the bathroom and lock him out.

He kept demanding that she go with him each night, but she kept refusing. Finally, she had to call her pastor and have him give her husband a talking to. It was beyond ridiculous. Finally, when their daughter was born, he quit that job and went to work closer to home.

Eventually, for a variety of reasons, my friend divorced her husband. He was very angry about this and tried everything to get her to return to him, but she was done being controlled and abused. What would you have done? I think I would’ve left him a lot sooner than he did.