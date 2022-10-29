Woman working 3 jobs to support her two daughters and herself doesn’t have time to shower

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend, who worked in HR, was having a rough week when another employee went in to complain about how badly one of her coworkers smelled. My HR friend went out to check on the employee in question and agreed that the lady in question definitely needed a shower or deodorant or something. Understanding that a lot of people don’t want to use deodorant or antiperspirants due to the chemicals, my friend in HR was well-versed in helping employees deal with such issues.

Since it was later in the day, the issue was tabled until the following day to see if it improved on its own. Sadly, the next morning, the employee in question arrived and still smelled. She was in fresh clothing and looked nice from a distance; however, she desperately needed some personal hygiene. The HR employee contemplated her options as she sent a message to the woman in question that she was needed in HR.

This is one of the things that my friend in HR hates having to talk to someone about the need to bathe or shower. Being in HR, she’s heard a lot of stories, but this one was heart-wrenching.

As she inquired as to how the lady was doing, the lady answered her politely, and then my HR friend found out that this lady was working 3 different jobs to make enough money to rent a small two-bedroom apartment for her and her two daughters. She had recently left a very abusive situation in another state, and due to the seriousness of the situation, she had to go no contact with the girls’ father. The girl was working so many hours that she only had about 5 hours a night to sleep, if that, the rest of the time she was working to support the girls and herself.

There wasn’t anyone in her own family she could contact for help because her parents and siblings were living outside of the United States at the time. This poor girl was working nearly around the clock to afford child care and a roof over their heads. All of their food was coming from the food bank.

The HR employee sent the poor girl back to work so that she could work on a plan to help this poor girl. She looked up ways to assist her and connected her to the employee benefit programs that could help the girl.

By the end of the week, the HR lady called the employee back into her office and plugged this girl into several company-sponsored programs so that the employee could quit at least one, if not both, of her secondary jobs. She had a daycare in place through the company and an after-school program that was near the job site.

She also took the girl to the social services office nearby and helped her get set up on food assistance and rental assistance. Social services also helped this woman with daycare costs, and they helped to subsidize part of her rent until she met a specific threshold.

Within a few short weeks, this lady became the best employee in the company. She attended college courses that were paid for by the company, and within a few years, she was also in HR. She took the opportunity to better herself and her two girls’ lives. Today, she owns her own house, and her daughters are thriving in high school. She also smells great, which her coworkers love.

This woman is also a motivational speaker for a single parenting group, and she helps other moms just coming out of abusive relationships. Thanks to my friend in HR's time helping this woman instead of simply handing her some deodorant and telling her to shower, this woman is thriving and helping other single parents just like herself. Have you ever worked with someone who needed to bathe or wear deodorant? How did you deal with it? Were there extenuating circumstances? Did the person believe in bathing and deodorants?