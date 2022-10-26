Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33I03x_0imdfBA200
Halloween Costume IdeaFlorian Lidin/Unsplash

So, it's that time of year again! Some people love it; some people hate it. Its Halloween. So, you have just been invited to a great costume party at a friend's house. The costume party is rather impromptu, and you don't really have the time or the money for a costume as it's just before or on payday. What will you go as? It's time to put on your creative thinking cap.

Okay, what do you do for a living? Are you a doctor or perhaps a nurse, or do you perhaps know someone who is? A veterinarian, perhaps? Don your scrubs and grab a stethoscope and play the part.

What about a businessman or a Waitress? Grab your uniform or put on business attire and go as a tired waitress/waiter or salesperson.

Put on an apron, grab a few wooden cooking utensils, and tell them you’re a chef.

Grab a tire and put some rope through it to hold it on your waist, and tell everyone you’re “retired” or just plain old “tired.”

Keep thinking....who do you know, and what do they do? Peruse your closet. Do you have Old Aunt Martha's old prom dress? Or perhaps Old Aunt Martha's wedding dress? Maybe you have grandpa's old hunting clothes...Keep browsing that closet.

Now head to the kid's room....grit your teeth and peek carefully into their closet...open the door carefully; you never know what may be lurking behind it! If it is safe to proceed (i.e., nothing leaped out at your and no strange smells assailed your nostrils), then gingerly open the door the rest of the way. Now, what do they have in there? Could you dress up as a teenager? Perhaps a ski bum? Keep looking.

Were you ever a fan of boho clothing styles? You could dress up in your favorite boho outfits, grab some jewelry, and go as a hippie.

Okay, now you have researched your friends, your friend's closet, your closet, your kid's closet, and perhaps a relative or two. It's time to make that decision. Pull the items you are considering and lay them on the bed. How can you piece them all together into a costume? Do you need to add some jewelry or specific shoes, or other accessories?

What about make-up? Do you need to add some specifics here? Sometimes with just a bit of makeup and a few key pieces of jewelry, the costume springs to life.

Now, try your newfound costume on. Add accessories and makeup. Take a good look at yourself in a full-length mirror. How do you look? Do you recognize yourself? Twirl around like you did when you were a kid (doesn't that feel good?). What do you think?

Do you know what this costume says about you? It says you look great and you didn't have to spend a dime. Not only were you frugal, but you were very, very creative also! What’s your favorite last-minute costume idea?

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction recovery, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming, and an eclectic mix of other topics. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

