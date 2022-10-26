Wife gives husband new alarm clock and now he has a concussion

Flock Of Turkeys Vlad Ioan/Pexels

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend owned and operated a private motel. One year, during hunting season, she had all of her rooms full with hunters. One hunter was an older gentleman, and his wife sent him a new alarm clock. She told him that she took the liberty of setting his alarm clock early in the morning so he could get an early start.

The man thanked his wife, plugged the alarm clock in when he arrived, and carefully set it on the nightstand of his motel room. At 3:30 am, the alarm clock went off; it sounded like a flock of turkeys. The man was startled out of a sound sleep, and he thought he was already out hunting turkeys.

In his haste to shut the alarm off, he knocked the alarm clock off of the nightstand, fell out of bed, and hit his head. At 6:00 am, he went into the office of the motel and told the owner and other staff members that he would be checking out and going home to his wife without hunting.

The owner asked him if everything was okay with his room, and he replied that “yes, it’s fine,” without hesitation. “That’s not the issue at all,” he went on to tell the owner. “The issue is that my wife sent me with a new alarm clock, and I wasn’t prepared for a flock of turkeys to fly overhead in my room to wake me at 3:30 am.” The man went on, “in my haste to get rid of the startling sound of a flock of turkeys overhead, I knocked my new alarm clock off of the nightstand, fell out of bed, and then hit my head on the nightstand. I think I may have a concussion.”

At this point, the man, the owner of the motel, and all of the employees in the room were laughing hysterically. The man went on to tell them that he was going to have his wife take him to the urgent care center to make sure he didn’t have a concussion. At this point, the owner told him he probably shouldn’t be driving if he thought he had a concussion. So his wife was called to come and get him and have him checked out.

When his wife arrived to pick him up, she asked what had happened. The man repeated his story to his wife in front of the motel owner and the other employees. His wife felt kind of bad that he had hurt himself all because of an alarm clock, but they were laughing when they walked out of the door. Have you ever had a rude awakening like this?