Friend horrified when she finds mouse nest in her bed

Teen Bed Filippa Kiefer/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

In my mid-teens, I had a friend that found herself in a hilarious predicament. She absolutely hated to make her bed. Since her mother insisted her bed be made before she did anything else, my friend came up with a unique way to keep her bed made. She would make her bed up tightly and tuck the covers in at the foot and both sides of her bed. She would then carefully lift the top of the covers and wiggle down into them as if she were stuffing herself into an envelope.

This went well for several months, and when she woke up in the mornings, she would simply shinny back out of her little envelope, fluff her pillow, and be on her way. Personally, I thought it was more trouble than it was worth, but it made her happy, so I didn’t say much.

One afternoon I walked home with my friend after school, and her mother had a ‘present’ for her. As my friend excitedly unwrapped the present, she gasped. Inside a very small box were six baby mice, all alive and wiggling. My friend looked up at her mother and asked her why she was giving her such a gift.

My friend's mother took us into her bedroom, where her bed was completely stripped of covers. There were no sheets on the bed, and the blankets and comforter, as well as her pillows, were all off of the bed. My friend's mom had been putting laundry away when she noticed something moving at the foot of my friend's bed.

Upon closer inspection, she found a mouse nest nestled between the sheets at the foot of the bed. My friend was horrified. After everything had been laundered, my friend remade her bed; however, from this point on, she pulled all of her blankets down and inspected her bedding and the foot of the bed before going to bed at night after that.

I still laugh at the shocked expression on my friend's face. How about you? What’s your favorite mouse story? Do you make your bed?