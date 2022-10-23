Woman takes flowers from ex to cemetery

Red Roses Cody Chan/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend and neighbor was the recipient of flowers after a particularly difficult breakup. She arrived home to find a dozen gorgeous red roses on her doorstep, along with a lovely note of apology. While she accepted this man's apology, she didn’t want to get back together with him. In fact, she didn’t even want to take the flowers inside her house. She feared the man might have somehow installed a miniature camera in the bouquet.

The roses were gorgeous, but we agreed that they didn’t belong in her house, and I certainly didn’t want them in my house. As we discussed the fate of her roses, I hit upon an idea that might solve the issue. I suggested we take the flowers to the nearest cemetery and look for a grave that appeared to not be visited often. She agreed that this was a great idea, so we put the roses into the car and drove to the nearest cemetery.

Upon arrival, we wandered through the cemetery pondering which grave to leave the roses on when she found one that looked lonely. We lovingly placed the roses near the headstone and took a moment of reverent silence for this person. We even snapped a picture of the roses and the headstone.

A few days later, my friend arrived home to find another bouquet of roses, and we again headed out to the cemetery and found another lonely grave to place the flowers. All in all, we would make five trips to the cemetery that month to deliver flowers to lonely grave sites. This was becoming a rather odd pastime, but my friend definitely didn’t want to get back together with this guy in spite of his determination.

The cemetery was beginning to look brighter and nicer by the time we delivered all five bouquets to the various grave sites. The guy finally gave up and moved on. My friend and I still laugh about how we turned something around that was difficult for her to go through and made it a unique event to deliver flowers to the cemetery. What would you have done with the flowers?