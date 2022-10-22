Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s

Spokane County Washington Courthouse By Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons

Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?

In 1893 the ground was first broken for the courthouse. At this time in history, Spokane was still considered to be a boomtown suffering from the financial mayhem of 1893. The building of the courthouse was not only a necessity, but it was also a project that had been created to help to stimulate the faltering economy.

There was a bit of turmoil as to the location of the facility. Many didn’t like the location being the north bank of the Spokane River. Business owners in the downtown district had hoped it would be more centrally located, while the residents on the southern and the western sides were lobbying for a more rural location. There was a lot of harsh criticism in regard to the extravagance of the building as well. After all, the region was just recovering from a financial crisis, and the taxpayers were paying for something that was more elaborate than they felt was needed at the time.

Perhaps some of the original founders are still squabbling today over the funding of the courthouse. Maybe some of the mysterious happenings are simply replays of days gone by.

A jail was erected adjacent to the courthouse. Here, there would be hangings between the jail and the Courthouse itself. There would also be some violent escapes and other incidences that would cause some disturbances to the otherwise calm demeanor of the great city of Spokane.

With such a sordid history, it’s no wonder there are several intriguing stories surrounding the courthouse. According to Facilities Director Ron Oscarson, an old tunnel ran from the jail to the courthouse. It’s now underneath of the parking lot and inaccessible. Perhaps it was a clever way to get prisoners to and from the courthouse without having to risk the possibility of escape while transporting them.

In the customer service department, it’s rumored that there were two brutal murders that took place. Maybe that’s why it seems so creepy when you’re standing in line in customer service at the courthouse. It doesn’t stop there, however; per the courthouse records, the customer service area was once a courtyard which, at times, would house makeshift gallows. As many as 300 people may be invited to witness a hanging during that era. I wonder how many spirits stayed around debating whether or not they should have been executed. Do they still wander the customer service area standing in line, breathing on your neck? Next time the hairs on the back of your neck stand up while you’re in line in the courthouse, you may want to consider this.

Charles Brooks was the first official execution in Spokane County in 1892. According to the courthouse records, he was executed for killing his wife in what is now called Riverfront Park. At least one report states that he returned to the scene of his execution three months after the fact and began to haunt the clerks in the courthouse auditor's office. He could be seen on the scaffolding where he was hung, clutching his neck.

Finally, if you’re out and about after dark and look at the windows in the tower of the courthouse, you may see a shadow or two peering back at you. Is this a trick of the light? Is there more to be discovered about the haunting of the Spokane County Courthouse?

Sources:

https://www.krem.com/article/entertainment/places/hidden-spokane/haunted-fridays-what-lies-beneath-the-spokane-co-courthouse/293-165455150

https://www.spokanecounty.org/2243/Courthouse-History

