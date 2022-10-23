Woman’s new boyfriend wants to install nanny cams in her house

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend and neighbor had gone through a horrible breakup. I was very happy when she told me that she had a new boyfriend. As time passed, she shared with me the various things they had done on their adventures. These included several shopping trips and dinner outings.

One afternoon as she and I were visiting, she told me she had a weird concern. Apparently, this new boyfriend would watch his family on several nanny cams that he had installed in his house. He told her that he had installed these to keep tabs on his elderly mother, who had passed away the previous year. Now he was using them to keep tabs on his daughters (in their late 30s and early 40s) and his granddaughter, who was in her late teens. They all lived together in his large house.

At dinner in a restaurant, he showed my friend what his daughter’s and granddaughter were doing at the house. If they were watching television, he could see them on the furniture and see what they were watching. He knew who sat in each chair and whether they were on their phones, reading, or watching television. He could see what they were doing if they were in the kitchen. He even had a camera in each bedroom! As far as my friend knew, he didn’t have any camera’s in the bathrooms. He did, however, have several that were in the backyard.

While we both understood that he lived in a large metropolis and security was important to people, this seemed excessive to both my friend and me. Was there another reason that this man wanted to keep such close tabs on his family and neighbors? He wasn’t in a dangerous neighborhood.

This was really creeping my friend out, and as I listened, I could see why it would bother her. Yes, it was his house. Yes, it made sense to have the nanny cams to keep an extra eye on his mother should she fall or need some form of assistance. However, it bordered on stalking when he constantly watched his adult daughters and granddaughter.

I agreed completely with my friend that it just didn’t seem right. She was beginning to consider breaking up with this man when she called me frantically one afternoon and told me that she had decided to break up with him that night. I asked her if something had happened, and she told me that he had asked her for a house key to her house and wanted to install nanny cams to keep an eye on her and ensure she was safe.

She broke up with him that night. He called her several times and sent her several long texts, and she finally blocked him. She had to threaten him with a protection order to get him to stop bothering her. We were both amazed in this day and age that a man would be so controlling to want to install nanny cams in his girlfriend’s house, especially when they’d only been dating for six months. What do you think? Did my friend overreact?