Wealthy man lives like pauper in the woods

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I’d lived in a small town most of my life, but this small town was different. One man, in particular, would come into town once a week and stop in at the local gym, where he would take a shower. He would then go to the laundromat and do his laundry, and finally, he would stop at the grocery store and buy groceries.

He always paid cash, yet he never seemed to work. I asked the neighbor lady about him, and she told me that he lived somewhere in the woods and seemed to have no source of income. A few weeks later, I was covering a shift at the local coffee shop when the man came in for a cup of coffee. I told him his total, and he scrounged through his pockets for change to pay for his coffee and a muffin that he had ordered.

I was tempted to cover the cost with my tips, but something held me back. I smiled and politely waited for him to gather the amount that was due. He handed me the exact change and sat down at one of the tables in the coffee shop to enjoy his coffee and muffin.

About a year later, my friend and I were attending a local craft faire. The man that we thought was poverty-stricken had his own booth at the faire. In his booth, he had some lovely hand-crafted pottery as well as some homemade wine. It turned out that he owned a grape arbor and was pretty handy with his pottery.

We asked him if he had moved into town, and he told us no, that he was still living in his small cabin in the woods without running water or electricity. We pondered this for a time and went about the faire without returning to his booth.

A few months later, we found out that the man had passed away. We attended his funeral with a few other locals from our town. At his funeral, we learned that he owned several thousand acres and was very wealthy. He lived as a pauper in the woods because that was the lifestyle that he chose for himself.

The man left everything he owned to the town to be turned into a park area. It’s a gorgeous setting, and the grape arbor is kept up by his estate. He had no family, but he left a legacy to an entire town that allowed him to live the life he wanted without trying to force him into changing. My friend and I were talking the other day and wondered why someone who could have anything they wanted would live like this. Perhaps it was the simplicity; maybe it was because he wasn’t concerned about the finer things in life. What do you think? Why would someone choose to live like a pauper when they had a lot of money?