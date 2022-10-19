Hagfish By Peter Southwood

Founded in 2009, the goal of this day is to understand the importance of the ugly creatures of this world as well as the more attractive ones. Wednesday, October 19, the third Wednesday in October, is set aside as National Hagfish Day. What is a hagfish, you may ask? I might add that it’s a type of eel and not a very attractive one. This highly evolved yet very slimy eel is considered to be one of the ugly eels; however, the idea behind having a national day for the lowly hagfish is not to draw attention to its unattractiveness but rather to draw attention to how very highly evolved this species has become. In some cultures, eels are a delicacy, and the hagfish is revered for its mild taste, although it can have a bitter aftertaste.

It’s worthy of note that the true classification of a hagfish is a bit controversial. There is an argument as to whether or not it’s a kind of vertebrate fish that, via evolution, has lost its vertebrae or is the lowly hagfish more related to a lamprey. Regardless, the hagfish does have its place in the ecosystem.

Just as you should never judge a book by its cover, you shouldn’t judge a hagfish by its exterior appearance. There are many benefits that the hagfish offers to the ecosystem. It scavenges on the ocean floor to clean up the debris left by dead marine life. To protect themselves from predators, the hagfish produces a slime that is thinner than a strand of human hair.

Hagfish slime

One fascinating thing about the hagfish is that they are capable of exuding copious amounts of milky fibrous slime. With over 100 glands on their bodies, they can produce this slime that combines with seawater to help protect them from danger.

This slime is, however, stronger than nylon. There are many researchers who are seeking out the possibilities for this slime in commercial and medical use as well as environmental use. Navy researchers have developed a synthetic slime similar to that of the hagfish using E.coli bacteria. Dr. Josh Kogot, a US Biochemist, and a materials engineer, Dr. Ryan Kincer, are hoping that the strong synthetic slime will help provide additional protection for naval vessels.

More durable than nylon and the slime of other creatures, the fibers of the slime are comprised of proteins that help to make the slime more flexible. When caught by predators, they will exude the slime so that they can escape.

The slime is slow to dissipate and can clog the predators' pores, causing them to either suffocate or let go of the hagfish. Few, if any, marine creatures will bother a hagfish for this reason. They will also slime if they’re agitated. Another interesting feature of the hagfish is that they can use a traveling knot behavior.

How does one observe hagfish day?

Well, truth be told, few know of the lowly hagfish and its many benefits to the ecosystem. Here are a few ways to learn more and observe hagfish day:

Visit an aquarium and ask about the hagfish.

Read up on this fascinating creature.

Ask your fisherman/women friends if they’ve ever caught a hagfish.

Share what you learn on social media with #HagfishDay.

Hagfish enjoy dining on the ocean floor and eat mostly dead or dying marine life. As they are jawless, they will burrow into the carcass and eat it from the inside out. The smallest hagfish is about 18 cm; the largest found thus far was 17 cm.

They prefer the cold water in the ocean to any other habitat.

