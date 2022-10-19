Wife creates online job for herself when her husband refuses to allow her to work outside the home

Woman working on computer Annie Spratt/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I’d lived next door to my neighbors for about five years when I witnessed a rather disheartening interaction. The husband was outside yelling at his wife when she was getting in her car to go to work. The wife put the car in gear, backed around him, and left for her office.

I left for work shortly after that, and I just happened to work next door to where the wife worked. I watched out the front window as her husband pulled up in his car to her place of business. The argument continued, and he told her employer that his wife could no longer work there.

They left in their separate cars, and I finished out my day. Later that week, I saw the wife outside. I went out to see if she was okay. It was clear that she had been crying. As I approached her, she motioned me over. “My husband is at work, so it’s safe,” she said.

I asked her what was going on, and she told me that her husband was insisting that she remain at home and not work. She wasn’t allowed to leave the house to go anywhere or do anything unless he was with her. I’d known this family for nearly five years, and I knew that the wife had never cheated on the husband. I also knew that her husband was always seen with other women.

I asked her what she was going to do about her situation. I didn’t want to put any ideas into her head, nor did I want to put myself into the and cause any further distress to this poor lady. She told me she had a plan but would have to tell me tomorrow because her husband was due home soon, and I needed to leave.

I left and went back to my house, and shortly after that, her husband pulled up. He got out of the car and went inside the house. I was concerned for my neighbor, but there wasn’t anything I could do to help her at that moment. So I had to wait and see what she had to say the next day.

The following day I went over shortly after her husband had left for work. We’d already worked out a system that she could let me know it was safe by how high she opened the blinds. Her husband would always keep them closed, so if he was gone, she opened them wide.

This day she told me that she was secretly working online as a Virtual Assistant for a major corporation. She was earning a good income and was putting it into an account she had opened online. Her goal was to leave this man as soon as she could afford her own place and an attorney.

Things went fast from there. Within a few months, she filed for divorce, and her attorney fought for her to have the house. She’d been forced to pay all the bills when she was working anyway and kept all of her receipts to prove that she had paid the bills. Fortunately for her, her soon-to-be ex was nowhere on the housing agreement, so he couldn’t claim the house.

My friend had done her homework well. She had a protection order, her own car, and the house. She also had her online job that her ex didn’t know about, and she found another local job that she could walk to if she wanted to walk to work.

Her kids were thriving in school. The ex-husband tried to sabotage her new job but was thwarted at every turn. By now, the entire town knew what this man was up to, and no one wanted anything to do with him. He finally moved to a large city and started a new job. My friend had full custody of the children, and she had the house.

I’ll never know why this man suddenly decided to be so controlling, or maybe it wasn’t sudden but had been going on all along, and I didn’t know. I’m glad I didn’t have to witness anything violent. My friend is doing well today, many years later. The ex is struggling (we still have mutual friends) and blames it all on his ex-wives (yes, he’s been married and divorced several times now). What do you think? Was he always controlling, and it just suddenly showed?