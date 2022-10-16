Woman furious when she finds out boyfriend installed a tracker on her car

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqodF_0iaoG8hg00
Car DetailedAdam Stefanca/Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Trust is something that is earned. For example, I had been dating a man for a few months when he offered to detail my car for me one afternoon while I was busy working. I knew him well enough that I wasn’t concerned about him doing any damage to my car, and I knew we had plans that evening so that he would return my car in plenty of time; however, what I didn’t know was what was ultimately the deal breaker.

My car arrived back in pristine condition. It looked great, and nothing seemed amiss. But I had this niggling feeling that something wasn’t quite right. When we met for dinner that night, he told me that he was concerned about a few things about my car and that maybe I should take it to a mechanic soon. I agreed that perhaps it was a good idea and put it from my mind for the evening.

The next day I took my car to my mechanic, someone this man didn’t know at all, nor had I ever mentioned him. I’d been taking my car to the same mechanic for nearly a decade, and I trusted this mechanic with my car. Upon close inspection, my mechanic found a tracker installed on my car. He showed me where it was and explained what it does in full detail to me.

To say I was shocked was an understatement, but what made me question why the man would suggest I see a mechanic when he knew he’d installed this tracking device on my car? So I had my mechanic leave it for a few days while I pondered this.

That afternoon, the man showed up and said he could get me into his mechanic that day if I would just swap cars with him. I told him no, I wasn’t going to do that. He did everything he could to coerce me into swapping cars, but I steadfastly refused. Finally, the man left in a bit of a huff but told me to please think about it.

The next few days went by in a whirl, and I was ignoring most of this man's texts by this time. I’d read a book about learning to trust your inner instincts and banking on that instinct because something was very off about this man. My intuition kept telling me to stay far away from him, so I was doing that.

A few days later, when I went to pick one of my kids up, the man “happened” by. Of course, I knew about the tracker by this time, so I wasn’t surprised. The man pretended that he had just happened by, but I wasn’t buying it this time. I told him to quit stalking me. He left angry but determined to “win me back.”

I went straight to my mechanic and had the tracker removed. When the man texted me that I had “fallen off the radar,” I told him that I had removed the tracker. He feigned shock that there was a tracker on my car. I called him to the carpet on the subject and told him if he didn’t leave me alone, I would be filing harassment charges as well as stalking charges.

I received another long detailed text about how he cared so much about me that he wanted to ensure I was safe. I ignored the text and blocked him on my phone. I also blocked his emails. A few weeks later, I received a message from a mutual friend that he was worried about me. I told our mutual friend what had happened; that was the last I heard from the man. It’s been several years now, and I haven’t heard anything more. Have you ever been stalked by someone?

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

