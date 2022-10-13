The Great Depression helped me to survive the pandemic of 2020

Empty Grocery Shelves Wesley Tingey/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my family, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

March of 2020 started like every other month of that year for my family. I sat in front of my daughter's high school listening to a report from the governor when I learned that school would be closed for the remainder of the year due to the pandemic. I pondered this news as I waited for the school bell to ring and for my daughter to get into the car. As I listened to this news, I remembered my conversations with my great-grandmother and grandmother about the Great Depression.

My grandmother was born in 1925. One of 7 children, she and her family, were soon to go through the great depression together. Her father, a farmer, depended on his crops to feed his family and to sell produce at the market.

In April 1929, my great-grandmother had her 3rd child. Little did they know that by October of 1929, the economy would be taking a downward spiral, and they would depend on their little farm more than ever.

The Great Depression had its roots in early 1928 when the economy began a slow but steady nose dive. It affected everyone in one way or another. Crop prices dropped by 40 to 60 percent. Debts mounted as people scrambled to pay off their land and property to survive. With the employment rates, plummeting loans were called in, and many were left homeless. Then, it all came crashing down on October 29, 1929, also known as Black Tuesday (some accounts refer to this as Black Thursday and Black Monday. It depends on where you were living at the time.).

The Great Depression quickly spread worldwide when international trade and shipping dropped dramatically. This is very reminiscent of the recent events during the pandemic of 2020. Many people were left jobless and even homeless. Families united together to make ends meet. Many families moved back in together to help make ends meet and ride out the Great Depression together. In 2020, during the pandemic, this would also be quite common.

For my grandmother, who was only about four at the time, it seemed like any other day. She played happily with her brother and didn't worry about much. But momma and daddy seemed upset about something.

Momma kept crying, and daddy told her it would be okay; they had food, didn't they? But Momma was worried about the property and the possibility of the loan being called in early. During the pandemic of 2020, many would lose their homes and became homeless. Thankfully, moratoriums were put on evictions during this time of the pandemic; however, during the Great Depression didn't happen; many would lose their homes and find themselves scrambling to find safe and secure housing for their families.

For my great grandma, her daddy went to town and tried to sell some of the garden produce and returned with a little bit of money. Another mortgage payment was made, and things seemed okay for now. As the months dragged on, daddy invited other extended family members to the home to share in the farm, and all worked together to make ends meet. "Grandma Sarah" moved back in with us and momma and daddy, my grandmother once recalled to me.

"Grandma Sarah" was a lot of fun. She would tell us tales about her childhood and how they managed to make ends meet. Grandma was also very helpful to momma and able to "cook up a great meal," my grandmother had gone on. When my grandmother shared these stories with me, I was only about 11 or 12, and I didn't realize the rich family history I was hearing until I was much, much older.

I asked my grandmother what they had played with. It was far different than the electronic toys of today. My grandmother recalled handmade dolls with corn husk hair. She saved scraps of material to make clothes for her dolls. She and her sister would draw hopscotch in the dirt with a stick and gather stones to throw to play hopscotch with. Often they would help on the family farm with the gardens and watering or weeding various vegetable patches.

At least once or twice per year, they would make soap. Great-grandmother would save bits of fat for this and put them in a jar. After the jar was full, she would melt all the fat together and pick out the pieces of meat that might still be in the fat. Then it was combined with water that had been poured through ashes from the woodstove and heated up and blended together. Eventually, it became soap.

Sometimes she would help momma make bread. It was fun to help knead it with her little fingers. She loved the feel of the dough between her fingers, and it was fun as it went from sticky to smooth. She enjoyed the fresh smell as the bread was baking, but best of all, when it came out of the oven, momma would cut the ends off, and she and her sister would enjoy it with fresh homemade butter and, on occasion, a bit of honey.

There was no indoor plumbing, and it was cold to run outside at night and get to the outhouse. Momma had a "chamber pot" that sat under her and her sister's bed to use for nighttime. Plus, there was always a concern about being robbed or someone lurking about to steal food they might come upon if they left the house after dark without daddy to protect them. People had become much warier of one another during these hard times.

I asked my grandmother what they would eat for dinner. She shared a few recipes with me that her family had handed down. They included some casseroles made mostly with potatoes, beans, rice, and other available vegetables. If they had any meat that would go into the though, they saved the chickens primarily for eggs (if they stopped laying, they became dinner), and as long as the cow could be milked, she was of use. Casseroles, stews, and soups seemed to be the main dishes on most of the menus. Often homemade noodles or dumplings were added to the soups or stews in the last few minutes of cooking (to this day, my family loves homemade noodles).

They didn't rush right out to the store, and if they had, there was likely not very much to choose from. This reminded me of the grocery shortages and the panic buying many were going through. Thankfully we had a good amount of food and paper products stashed away in our pantry, so we were ahead of many who were struggling. To further our supplies, we purchased some chickens for eggs and meat during the pandemic. We made homemade noodles using my grandmother's recipe. Using the old-fashioned recipes we had in her favorite recipe book was fun.

Family ties were very important; sometimes, family members would go from homestead to homestead, helping one another out at harvest and other times as needed, such as planting, putting up a barn, or repairing a leaky roof. For example, during the pandemic, 5 of my family members united together to reside on a small farm. This meant that we weren't struggling so much with the isolation and had plenty of family fun to enjoy.

Slowly, over the course of the next ten years, the economy improved. Along with that, my grandmother's family grew. Four new siblings would be added in the next ten years. Though my grandmother has long since passed on from this earth, I will always treasure the memories of sitting and talking with her about days gone by. I still, on rare occasions, see one of my Great Uncles or Great Aunts and revel in the stories they share with me about their childhood.

As I reflect on the recent pandemic, I'm grateful for the lessons my great-grandmother and grandmother taught me. I was able to take advantage of many of these lessons and make ends meet for my own little family during the pandemic. We had our own victory garden and a small fruit orchard to help keep us fed. The fond memories of my great-grandmother and grandmother ooze through the stress of the pandemic and were great at helping my family cope. It was fun to reminisce together and share our memories.

Having several family members with low immune systems, we are still applying the lessons in social distancing that we began with the pandemic. We still enjoy our victory garden, and when we have to go out in a crowd, we often still mask up as we've battled several bouts of covid. Thankfully most of us were able to be vaccinated, although one of us has severe reactions to vaccines and can unfortunately not be vaccinated again. How did your family survive the pandemic?