The Great Depression helped me to survive the pandemic of 2020

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lA8Pd_0iWbX9hf00
Empty Grocery ShelvesWesley Tingey/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my family, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

March of 2020 started like every other month of that year for my family. I sat in front of my daughter's high school listening to a report from the governor when I learned that school would be closed for the remainder of the year due to the pandemic. I pondered this news as I waited for the school bell to ring and for my daughter to get into the car. As I listened to this news, I remembered my conversations with my great-grandmother and grandmother about the Great Depression.

My grandmother was born in 1925. One of 7 children, she and her family, were soon to go through the great depression together. Her father, a farmer, depended on his crops to feed his family and to sell produce at the market.

In April 1929, my great-grandmother had her 3rd child. Little did they know that by October of 1929, the economy would be taking a downward spiral, and they would depend on their little farm more than ever.

The Great Depression had its roots in early 1928 when the economy began a slow but steady nose dive. It affected everyone in one way or another. Crop prices dropped by 40 to 60 percent. Debts mounted as people scrambled to pay off their land and property to survive. With the employment rates, plummeting loans were called in, and many were left homeless. Then, it all came crashing down on October 29, 1929, also known as Black Tuesday (some accounts refer to this as Black Thursday and Black Monday. It depends on where you were living at the time.).

The Great Depression quickly spread worldwide when international trade and shipping dropped dramatically. This is very reminiscent of the recent events during the pandemic of 2020. Many people were left jobless and even homeless. Families united together to make ends meet. Many families moved back in together to help make ends meet and ride out the Great Depression together. In 2020, during the pandemic, this would also be quite common.

For my grandmother, who was only about four at the time, it seemed like any other day. She played happily with her brother and didn't worry about much. But momma and daddy seemed upset about something.

Momma kept crying, and daddy told her it would be okay; they had food, didn't they? But Momma was worried about the property and the possibility of the loan being called in early. During the pandemic of 2020, many would lose their homes and became homeless. Thankfully, moratoriums were put on evictions during this time of the pandemic; however, during the Great Depression didn't happen; many would lose their homes and find themselves scrambling to find safe and secure housing for their families.

For my great grandma, her daddy went to town and tried to sell some of the garden produce and returned with a little bit of money. Another mortgage payment was made, and things seemed okay for now. As the months dragged on, daddy invited other extended family members to the home to share in the farm, and all worked together to make ends meet. "Grandma Sarah" moved back in with us and momma and daddy, my grandmother once recalled to me.

"Grandma Sarah" was a lot of fun. She would tell us tales about her childhood and how they managed to make ends meet. Grandma was also very helpful to momma and able to "cook up a great meal," my grandmother had gone on. When my grandmother shared these stories with me, I was only about 11 or 12, and I didn't realize the rich family history I was hearing until I was much, much older.

I asked my grandmother what they had played with. It was far different than the electronic toys of today. My grandmother recalled handmade dolls with corn husk hair. She saved scraps of material to make clothes for her dolls. She and her sister would draw hopscotch in the dirt with a stick and gather stones to throw to play hopscotch with. Often they would help on the family farm with the gardens and watering or weeding various vegetable patches.

At least once or twice per year, they would make soap. Great-grandmother would save bits of fat for this and put them in a jar. After the jar was full, she would melt all the fat together and pick out the pieces of meat that might still be in the fat. Then it was combined with water that had been poured through ashes from the woodstove and heated up and blended together. Eventually, it became soap.

Sometimes she would help momma make bread. It was fun to help knead it with her little fingers. She loved the feel of the dough between her fingers, and it was fun as it went from sticky to smooth. She enjoyed the fresh smell as the bread was baking, but best of all, when it came out of the oven, momma would cut the ends off, and she and her sister would enjoy it with fresh homemade butter and, on occasion, a bit of honey.

There was no indoor plumbing, and it was cold to run outside at night and get to the outhouse. Momma had a "chamber pot" that sat under her and her sister's bed to use for nighttime. Plus, there was always a concern about being robbed or someone lurking about to steal food they might come upon if they left the house after dark without daddy to protect them. People had become much warier of one another during these hard times.

I asked my grandmother what they would eat for dinner. She shared a few recipes with me that her family had handed down. They included some casseroles made mostly with potatoes, beans, rice, and other available vegetables. If they had any meat that would go into the though, they saved the chickens primarily for eggs (if they stopped laying, they became dinner), and as long as the cow could be milked, she was of use. Casseroles, stews, and soups seemed to be the main dishes on most of the menus. Often homemade noodles or dumplings were added to the soups or stews in the last few minutes of cooking (to this day, my family loves homemade noodles).

They didn't rush right out to the store, and if they had, there was likely not very much to choose from. This reminded me of the grocery shortages and the panic buying many were going through. Thankfully we had a good amount of food and paper products stashed away in our pantry, so we were ahead of many who were struggling. To further our supplies, we purchased some chickens for eggs and meat during the pandemic. We made homemade noodles using my grandmother's recipe. Using the old-fashioned recipes we had in her favorite recipe book was fun.

Family ties were very important; sometimes, family members would go from homestead to homestead, helping one another out at harvest and other times as needed, such as planting, putting up a barn, or repairing a leaky roof. For example, during the pandemic, 5 of my family members united together to reside on a small farm. This meant that we weren't struggling so much with the isolation and had plenty of family fun to enjoy.

Slowly, over the course of the next ten years, the economy improved. Along with that, my grandmother's family grew. Four new siblings would be added in the next ten years. Though my grandmother has long since passed on from this earth, I will always treasure the memories of sitting and talking with her about days gone by. I still, on rare occasions, see one of my Great Uncles or Great Aunts and revel in the stories they share with me about their childhood.

As I reflect on the recent pandemic, I'm grateful for the lessons my great-grandmother and grandmother taught me. I was able to take advantage of many of these lessons and make ends meet for my own little family during the pandemic. We had our own victory garden and a small fruit orchard to help keep us fed. The fond memories of my great-grandmother and grandmother ooze through the stress of the pandemic and were great at helping my family cope. It was fun to reminisce together and share our memories.

Having several family members with low immune systems, we are still applying the lessons in social distancing that we began with the pandemic. We still enjoy our victory garden, and when we have to go out in a crowd, we often still mask up as we've battled several bouts of covid. Thankfully most of us were able to be vaccinated, although one of us has severe reactions to vaccines and can unfortunately not be vaccinated again. How did your family survive the pandemic?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pandemic Vs The Great Depressi# Family# Relationships# Hardship# Lifestyle

Comments / 3

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
46381 followers

More from Lefty Graves

National Farmers Day

Across the nation, farmers are working long, hard hours to ensure that people and their families have plenty of food on their tables. Many of these people don't have health insurance, nor do they have paid time off. They work long, hard hours tilling the soil or tending to animals.

Read full story
4 comments

Man robs grocery store and assaults another customer; manager refused to call police

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a mystery shopper for a major grocery chain for many years. In one particular store I entered to do my mystery shop, they had a large display of gallon-sized whiskey bottles near an entrance/exit. As I was observing this display, a shabbily dressed man looked around, grabbed two of the gallon jugs of whiskey, and turned to leave. He did not go to the check stands but rather straight out the entrance/exit doors.

Read full story
23 comments

Swedish Death Cleaning

Approaching your later years can be nerve-wracking for many. However, there are many important details to consider, including the 'what if's' regarding that love letter from your long-lost mystery love to the most intimate details of your life.

Read full story
4 comments

Dad carpets daughter’s bedroom with carpet samples

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, my family didn't have a lot of money, and neither did most of my friends' families. So one year, my friend's dad asked her what she wanted for Christmas that year. My friend didn't miss a beat and told her dad that she wanted to have her bedroom carpeted for Christmas that year.

Read full story
110 comments

Homeless man changes single moms tire at intersection where she had a flat

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, life wasn’t always fair. One particularly rough week, I was taking a child to the doctor in a large metropolis that I wasn’t familiar with when I heard that telltale thump of a flat tire. Looking around for a spot to pull over and assess the damage, I saw a parking area on the far side of the intersection. I gently nursed the car to the area and assessed the situation.

Read full story
693 comments

National Love People Day

Today, September 30th is National Love People Day! Whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, changing the face of the world we live in starts with Love, and that Love has to start somewhere, so why not let it begin with you?

Read full story
9 comments

Woman finds homeless people sleeping on her front porch; they become like family

People Sleeping On Front PorchCamille Watson/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Not everyone who is homeless is a creep. Often, families are left homeless due to abusive situations, loss of a job, medical issues, or other down on your luck type of events. This is the case in the situation that my friend and I experienced.

Read full story
648 comments

National One Hit Wonder Day

September 25th is National One Hit Wonder Day! A ‘One Hit Wonder,’ ‘according to Wikipedia, is any song that has achieved mainstream popularity, often for only one piece of work.’ Artists in this category have managed to have one famous hit top the charts, and then they are done. These are also referred to as ‘One and done.’

Read full story
4 comments

Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.

Read full story
452 comments

Babysitter cuts 11-year-old’s hair without permission from parents; parents furious

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My brother, sister, and I were raised in a very conservative family. There were a few rules that were to be adhered to as we were growing up; the boys had to wear shirts with a collar; however, the rules especially applied to girls and their hair. Finally, we were to be “church ready” at a moment's notice.

Read full story
134 comments

National Online Recovery Day

September 22nd is set aside as National Online Recovery Day. Each year, nearly 17 million people who need some kind of help with a substance abuse issue aren’t getting the help that they need. Why aren’t these people getting help? Many are too embarrassed to enter a facility that offers substance abuse counseling. Between the shame, stigma, and embarrassment, these people are, by and large, not receiving the help that they need.

Read full story
3 comments

New mother refuses to be husband’s alarm clock after being up all night with the new baby

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. New babies are notorious for keeping their parents up at night. My friend's new baby was no exception to this rule. One particularly rough week, my friend called me in tears. She hadn’t been able to sleep for several nights because the baby was keeping her up and her husband refused to get up and help her with the baby telling her that he needed his sleep for work the next day.

Read full story
76 comments

Talk Like A Pirate Day

September 19th is Talk Like A Pirate Day. Talk like a pirate day began when two Oregon friends created the day as a joke while playing racquetball. As the story goes, one of the two friends reacted to a minor injury or some pain with “argh,” which started the joke that turned into talk like a pirate day. They celebrated it quietly for a few years before sharing their game with a group of friends. That’s when it sailed into existence.

Read full story

Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.

Read full story
90 comments

Harried new mom arrives at work wearing two different kinds of footwear

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworker had just returned from maternity leave, and her first week back to work was pretty busy at the office and at home with her 3-month-old baby. So one particular morning, she was running a few minutes behind schedule when she came scurrying in from the parking lot area.

Read full story
8 comments

Desperate woman attempts suicide in effort to escape her abusive controlling husband's grasp

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a small country kitchen for a few years. One of my coworkers, that had been there a few months longer than I had began to come into work in the middle of summer wearing long sleeves that were out of place for working in a kitchen in the heat of summer. While we all thought that it was odd, she would explain it away, saying that her “eczema” was acting up or that she was warding off a cold and feeling chilled that day.

Read full story
104 comments

Husband sends wife abroad for six-week course then files abandonment charges and takes full custody of year old daughter

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my husband, who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My husband's coworker shared a story with my husband that broke my heart. His wife was studying for her college thesis and had an opportunity to go abroad for a six-week course that would give her the leading edge in her profession. The husband encouraged his wife to take this course and run with it.

Read full story
790 comments

National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day: September 8, 2022

National Nurses Day PosterNational Nurses Day/Aphon.org. Not only is the month of September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but it also hosts National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day on the 8th. What a great way to celebrate the nursing staff that spends their days caring for these children who have cancer. As these nurses guide families through this journey and care for their children, they deserve a huge "Thank You" from everyone around them.

Read full story
4 comments

September: National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The month of September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. During this month, there are many campaigns, special events, fundraisers, research initiatives, and other ways to help spread the word and make others aware of childhood cancer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy