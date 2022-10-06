Man robs grocery store and assaults another customer; manager refused to call police

Bottle Of Whiskey Logan Weaver/Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I worked as a mystery shopper for a major grocery chain for many years. In one particular store I entered to do my mystery shop, they had a large display of gallon-sized whiskey bottles near an entrance/exit. As I was observing this display, a shabbily dressed man looked around, grabbed two of the gallon jugs of whiskey, and turned to leave. He did not go to the check stands but rather straight out the entrance/exit doors.

As the man turned to leave the store, another man entered the store, but by this time, an employee had noticed the man stealing the two gallon jugs of whiskey. The employee called out to the man leaving the store with the whiskey, but the man ignored the employee. The would-be thief then raised one of the gallon jugs and smacked the customer that was walking in the door in the head with the whiskey jug and ran out of the store. As he ran out of the store, he dropped the other gallon jug, and it broke, shattering glass all over the floor.

By this time, a crowd gathered around the man who had been assaulted. The employee that had been after the shoplifter was rendering aid to the injured man, and I was taking the required notes for my mystery shopping job. As the manager walked up, I surreptitiously noted his name and asked if anyone had called for an ambulance.

The manager told me that an ambulance wouldn’t be necessary, nor would the police be necessary. To say I was shocked was an understatement. The injured man was bleeding profusely from a head wound, and the employee was still rendering aid. The manager broke up the crowd and left the scene. I called the police after stepping outside the store and requested medical attention for the injured man.

After the police arrived and secured the scene, I had to report to the officers. Many other customers that had witnessed the crime had also hung around nearby, so they gravitated toward the police to give their version of the report as well. The police knew the man (I’d managed to grab a picture since I had my phone out taking notes), and they arrested him a short time later.

As per my job requirements, I still had my mystery shop to do; however, now I also had to call my direct supervisor and ask what protocol I should follow. My supervisor had me take some discreet photos of the scene and add them to my report. I also had to write up my version of the event for my report.

About 10 minutes after the police arrived, the injured man was loaded into an ambulance. The ambulance attendant stated that his head wound looked like he needed sutures. By this time, the police had cornered the manager and asked him many questions. That’s when a man in a suit walked in, spoke to the police, and then took the manager aside. He had on a corporate name tag, and I knew he was the manager's supervisor.

I overheard the supervisor telling the manager that he was in serious trouble for not calling the police. The supervisor then went on to tell the manager that since this was the third time he had done such a thing, he was being written up and would be demoted to assistant manager. The manager was really angry at this point and stormed out of the grocery store.

I’ll never understand or know why the manager told everyone that the police and an ambulance weren’t needed. Perhaps he knew he would be in big trouble with the head boss. I do know that shortly after this time, they brought in a new manager, and a few things changed in that store, including several other employees leaving the company.

I completed my mystery shop that day and turned in my report. I received a phone call from my supervisor praising me for my actions. I really didn’t think I’d done anything special because I think that several of us had called the police from the scene. I continued mystery shopping for several years after that, but that was the only time that I witnessed such a crime. How would you have handled the situation?