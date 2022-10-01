Dad carpets daughter’s bedroom with carpet samples

Colorful Carpet Andrew Ridley/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission.

Growing up, my family didn't have a lot of money, and neither did most of my friends' families. So one year, my friend's dad asked her what she wanted for Christmas that year. My friend didn't miss a beat and told her dad that she wanted to have her bedroom carpeted for Christmas that year.

My friend knew that her dad didn't have a lot of money, but she also knew that her dad was pretty clever and he would find a way to make sure that she got what she wanted for Christmas. So I hoped her dad would find a way to carpet her bedroom and make her Christmas wish come true.

Our Christmas break came and went that year and my friend hadn't answered my calls for various reasons. We both had a lot going on, so I wasn't shocked that she didn't answer. When school started, I asked her how her Christmas had gone. "Did you get your bedroom carpeted?" I asked.

Her answer cracked me up. She said her dad had found a very clever and unique way to carpet her bedroom. I asked her how he had done it, but she told me I would have to drop by and see after school. So I awaited the last bell of school that day, and we walked over to her house.

When I entered her room, I began to laugh. Her bedroom was indeed carpeted. Her dad had managed to gather several carpet sampler books, and he had used those to carpet her bedroom. It was very colorful, very 70s looking, and quite unique.

My friend and I still laugh about it to this day. Not only had he been frugal, but he had also managed to carpet his daughter's bedroom in a style that she loved. While I've never carpeted an entire room in carpet samples, I've used carpet samples as entry rugs and pet rugs several times in my lifetime. So I still smile at her dad's creativity and unique solution to carpeting his daughter's bedroom. The best part of all, he didn't have to pay for the carpet sample books because they were outdated and being thrown away. What's your best frugal story for flooring?