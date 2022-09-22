National Online Recovery Day

September 22nd is set aside as National Online Recovery Day. Each year, nearly 17 million people who need some kind of help with a substance abuse issue aren’t getting the help that they need. Why aren’t these people getting help? Many are too embarrassed to enter a facility that offers substance abuse counseling. Between the shame, stigma, and embarrassment, these people are, by and large, not receiving the help that they need.

Thankfully, for these people, there is quality online substance abuse treatment. They can go online and receive the healthcare treatment that they need. They can remain in their own home while still receiving quality substance abuse treatment. This substance abuse treatment is available to everyone who wishes to access it. It’s private and accessible to anyone who has an Internet connection.

Thanks to telehealth, more online treatments than ever before are readily available for people requiring health services. Mental health issues, including substance abuse disorders, can also be treated and managed online from the comfort of your own home.

Most insurances will cover these treatments. Treatments are private and easy to access. This can help to reduce the embarrassment and the stigma that is placed on these people by society. Telehealth offers quality care and is a great way to help bridge the gap in medical care. Not only are the services private and convenient, but they also offer quality care to everyone.

Addiction knows no bounds. It affects young and old alike. It affects all levels of socioeconomic cultures. A simple medical procedure can lead a person down the path of addiction with no warning signs. Suddenly a person who had it all has nothing and is struggling to remain sober.

Many addiction services programs are full and unable to accept new patients. This can lead to a downward spiral for someone who is desperately seeking help and unable to receive it. Not all insurance will cover in-person addiction treatment centers but many online services are covered by insurance.

Benefits of online addiction recovery programs

  • Privacy is assured because you’re never in a waiting room where you might bump into someone you know.
  • Patient and provider costs are reduced.
  • Those who reside in a more rural area will have more access to services.
  • Patients are more likely to engage in their recovery if they don’t feel intimidated or threatened.
  • Patients can join a variety of online support groups.
  • Patients have more options.

With so many more options, patients are far more likely to continue their sessions and get and remain sober. It’s important to keep appointments to maintain sobriety and reach their goals. With online medical access services, online treatment is becoming more of a trend, and more people than ever before are able to access quality healthcare services.

Not only are patients able to receive the services they need to get and stay sober, but they are also able to receive and participate in aftercare services that help them continue their new life of sobriety. Getting sober is just the first step in the process. Some patients must work on sobriety daily and sometimes hourly or even minute by minute. Aftercare services are vital to the integrity of these programs and their success.

If you or someone you know has a drinking or drug problem, if you or someone you know has been considering a treatment program, reach out for help today. Be the successful person you have always wanted to be. Treatment is only a phone call or website away. You can find more information here on treatment options.

Share your personal journey on social media or simply research on social media with the following hashtags:

  • #NationalOnlineRecoveryDay
  • #StopTheStigma
  • #StopTheStigma@Work

Take back your life. Reach out today and start your road to recovery. Many plans can be started immediately, as soon as you contact them. You deserve to lead the life of your dreams. Everything is strictly confidential in these programs. Your privacy is respected, and you’ll receive quality care and support services.

