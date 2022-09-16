Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor

Ironing Shirts Eric Vo CJ/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.

After ironing her husband’s dress shirts, my sister carefully hung the shirts in the closet so that they weren’t touching and wouldn’t become wrinkled again. She then went to do some shopping with a girlfriend.

When my sister arrived home, she made dinner, as usual, and went about her evening. Her husband was asleep on the couch, and she didn’t want to wake him, so she tried to remain quiet. However, when she entered their bedroom and opened the closet to put some things away, she saw that all the shirts she had worked so hard to iron were on the floor.

This upset my sister, and she went to the couch, where she woke her husband up and demanded to know why his shirts were on the floor. He replied that he was looking for something and the shirts had fallen onto the floor while he was searching. Since he was in a hurry, he figured he would toss them in the dryer when he needed to wear them.

My sister told him that this was fine but not to ever expect her to spend a minute ironing for him again. To this day, and it’s been over twenty years, my sister refuses to iron anything that belongs to her husband. While this makes him angry occasionally, my sister has remained steadfast in her decision not to iron anything that is her husband’s.

I laugh when I remember the first time my sister told me this story. While I can’t say I blame her, I feel sorry for her husband now and again. But, not sorry enough to iron his clothes for him. Nope, my sister and I agree on that one. If he’s going to “hang” his clothes up on the floor, he can figure out how to de-wrinkle them himself. What do you think? Was my sister being unreasonable?