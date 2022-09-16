Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNRvE_0hxRUpfv00
Ironing ShirtsEric Vo CJ/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.

After ironing her husband’s dress shirts, my sister carefully hung the shirts in the closet so that they weren’t touching and wouldn’t become wrinkled again. She then went to do some shopping with a girlfriend.

When my sister arrived home, she made dinner, as usual, and went about her evening. Her husband was asleep on the couch, and she didn’t want to wake him, so she tried to remain quiet. However, when she entered their bedroom and opened the closet to put some things away, she saw that all the shirts she had worked so hard to iron were on the floor.

This upset my sister, and she went to the couch, where she woke her husband up and demanded to know why his shirts were on the floor. He replied that he was looking for something and the shirts had fallen onto the floor while he was searching. Since he was in a hurry, he figured he would toss them in the dryer when he needed to wear them.

My sister told him that this was fine but not to ever expect her to spend a minute ironing for him again. To this day, and it’s been over twenty years, my sister refuses to iron anything that belongs to her husband. While this makes him angry occasionally, my sister has remained steadfast in her decision not to iron anything that is her husband’s.

I laugh when I remember the first time my sister told me this story. While I can’t say I blame her, I feel sorry for her husband now and again. But, not sorry enough to iron his clothes for him. Nope, my sister and I agree on that one. If he’s going to “hang” his clothes up on the floor, he can figure out how to de-wrinkle them himself. What do you think? Was my sister being unreasonable?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Domestic Services# Marriage# Ironing# Couples

Comments / 77

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
41240 followers

More from Lefty Graves

Talk Like A Pirate Day

September 19th is Talk Like A Pirate Day. Talk like a pirate day began when two Oregon friends created the day as a joke while playing racquetball. As the story goes, one of the two friends reacted to a minor injury or some pain with “argh,” which started the joke that turned into talk like a pirate day. They celebrated it quietly for a few years before sharing their game with a group of friends. That’s when it sailed into existence.

Read full story

Harried new mom arrives at work wearing two different kinds of footwear

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworker had just returned from maternity leave, and her first week back to work was pretty busy at the office and at home with her 3-month-old baby. So one particular morning, she was running a few minutes behind schedule when she came scurrying in from the parking lot area.

Read full story
8 comments

Desperate woman attempts suicide in effort to escape her abusive controlling husband's grasp

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a small country kitchen for a few years. One of my coworkers, that had been there a few months longer than I had began to come into work in the middle of summer wearing long sleeves that were out of place for working in a kitchen in the heat of summer. While we all thought that it was odd, she would explain it away, saying that her “eczema” was acting up or that she was warding off a cold and feeling chilled that day.

Read full story
104 comments

Husband sends wife abroad for six-week course then files abandonment charges and takes full custody of year old daughter

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my husband, who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My husband's coworker shared a story with my husband that broke my heart. His wife was studying for her college thesis and had an opportunity to go abroad for a six-week course that would give her the leading edge in her profession. The husband encouraged his wife to take this course and run with it.

Read full story
779 comments

National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day: September 8, 2022

National Nurses Day PosterNational Nurses Day/Aphon.org. Not only is the month of September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but it also hosts National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day on the 8th. What a great way to celebrate the nursing staff that spends their days caring for these children who have cancer. As these nurses guide families through this journey and care for their children, they deserve a huge "Thank You" from everyone around them.

Read full story
3 comments

September: National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The month of September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. During this month, there are many campaigns, special events, fundraisers, research initiatives, and other ways to help spread the word and make others aware of childhood cancer.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman is horrified when boyfriend asks why she came back home after she left for work, showered, but didn't talk to him

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Living in a small town, it doesn’t take long for everyone to become comfortable with everyone else. However, sometimes, some people become too comfortable. For example, my friend was living in a duplex in a small town, and sometimes her boyfriend would stay the night.

Read full story
484 comments

National Matchmaker Day

August 31 is National Matchmaker Day. This is the day for hopeless romantics seeking cupid’s arrow for a lasting love story. It requires a great deal of knowledge to be a good matchmaker. A good matchmaker must be able to both listen and ask the right questions. Above all, a good matchmaker will have to have impeccable timing.

Read full story

Woman attends every church in town in search of a husband

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My best friend was tired of online dating sites. She wasn’t the type of person to go out to bars or clubs, but she was desperate to find a husband and be married. So she decided that she would check out every church in town until she found the ideal husband. Her parents had always told her to find a good Christian man and marry him.

Read full story

Teen girl is terrified when she thinks someone is trying to break into her room

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The other night started like any other. My husband and I told two of our adult children, who live with us, goodnight. Then we went to our room to watch a movie and go to bed. Around midnight I heard a slight commotion in the living room, so I got up and went to investigate.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.

Read full story
417 comments

National Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

Sunday, August 28, 2022, is National Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day. What is the Rainbow Bridge, you may ask? If you’ve ever lost a pet, chances are you’ve heard of the Rainbow Bridge. Here, our beloved pets await our arrival, where we will be rejoined in the afterlife forever more.

Read full story
6 comments

Caregiver horrified when client verbally assaults her

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Working as a caregiver has its ups and downs. For example, one of my caregiver friends recently shared this story with me about one of her clients. I have previously worked for this particular client, so I was well versed with her verbal assaults. My friend, however, hadn’t had it happen before and was very upset.

Read full story
103 comments

Grandmother rifles through her glove box looking for Peter Rabbit

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother-in-law was a lot of fun. She had her fair share of funny stories. This is one of her stories that she loved to share, and we all had a great laugh. One year her favorite gas station was giving away a series of books, including Peter Rabbit.

Read full story

Protecting seniors with dementia from themselves

When seniors have Dementia, they don't necessarily know that they have Dementia. This can make it very difficult to try and care for them and prevent them from falling prey to scams and other dangers out in the world. In their mind, they're helping someone out, not falling prey to a scam. Other concerns are falls, burns from unattended stoves or fires/candles, malnutrition, improperly dressing, and other miscellaneous mishaps that may befall them along the way.

Read full story
1 comments

Customer service agent keeps sanity

Customer Service RepresentativeIcons8 Team/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a company in customer service for a few years. My job was very stressful, and there were times I seriously considered walking off of my job without any comment from my employers. However, I toughed it out until I found a better job.

Read full story
2 comments

Dog saves youth from danger

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My youngest son was home-schooled. As homeschoolers, we spent a lot of time outdoors in the early spring and late fall, working on various projects for educational purposes. One such project was a science experiment. My son loved rockets and the like, and we took a water bottle, added vinegar and baking soda, then put a cork into the top of the water bottle and shook it up.

Read full story
15 comments

Fourteen year old girl attends party in spite of mother's warning

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend's daughter was notorious for trying to sneak out. One afternoon, when she was fourteen, she asked her mother if she could attend a party that evening. My wise friend sat her daughter down and explained to her that there are always consequences to attending such parties at her age. She went on to tell her not to attend and her daughter, although crestfallen, agreed to not attend.

Read full story
210 comments

National Senior Citizens Day

Sunday, August 21, is National Senior Citizens Day. This is a day to recognize the many achievements of the older generation. Instituted by the Former President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, the day is set aside to celebrate our seniors and their many contributions to this nation and the world as a whole.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy