Desperate woman attempts suicide in effort to escape her abusive controlling husband's grasp

Domestic Violence Rodnae Pr./Pexels

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I worked in a small country kitchen for a few years. One of my coworkers, that had been there a few months longer than I had began to come into work in the middle of summer wearing long sleeves that were out of place for working in a kitchen in the heat of summer. While we all thought that it was odd, she would explain it away, saying that her “eczema” was acting up or that she was warding off a cold and feeling chilled that day.

She was always quick to answer and change the subject. It seemed odd, but we were pretty busy, so we didn’t give it much further thought; we simply passed it off as she was busy just like we were. This went on for a few months before we started catching up on something further.

A few times, she would come in a few minutes late. Her husband would give her a ride, and before she got out of his pickup truck, he would make a huge display of opening her door and whispering something in her ear. Obviously, this upset her, but she didn’t say anything about it when she clocked in and put her apron on. Once she was at work, she was all business. She didn’t join in with any idle chit-chat about what was going on in her life like the rest of us did.

Around the end of the summer, she didn’t show up for work one morning, and the supervisor was concerned about her. Since she didn’t answer her phone, the supervisor grabbed two of our coworkers, and we went to the trailer court where this coworker lived.

What she saw next was terrifying for all of us. As we arrived at her trailer, we saw that a man was standing outside beside the pickup truck, hitting our coworker violently. He had her by her hair and was punching her and pulling her hair. The supervisor ran to a neighbor and told them to call the police.

Returning to the scene, the coworker attempted to break up the fight while our other coworker assisted her. At this point in time, the coworker that was being hit jumped into the truck and grabbed a knife screaming to her husband that she would kill herself before she allowed him to kill her. She then took the knife and attempted to hurt herself. I quickly jumped into the truck and helped to subdue her. By this time, the police had arrived and called for an ambulance.

The husband was arrested, and the coworker went to the hospital. We gave our reports to the police and left for the hospital. When we arrived, the emergency room would only allow us to see her one at a time. They were treating the injuries from the beating and from her using a knife to attempt to kill herself.

When it was my turn, I asked her why she had tried to kill herself. She told me the reason, and it haunts me to this day. “Because I didn’t want him to have the satisfaction of killing me,” she replied. I was stunned. She went on to tell me how he had been beating her for years. The only time she was allowed out of their trailer was to work. Suddenly everything made sense. The long sleeves in the middle of summer, the late arrivals to work with him whispering something in her ear, the refusal to make any idle chitchat regarding her home life, etc.

She went on to tell me that when she got paid, he took her money for alcohol and drugs and refused to give her any of the money or use any of the money to pay their bills. When he went to work, he would lock her into the trailer and take the phone with him.

She did file for divorce and was granted sole ownership of the trailer and her personal belongings. She was so abused that she had to attend therapy sessions for a very long time to come. If you or someone you know is being abused, you can get help. Here is the Domestic Violence hotline number 800.799.SAFE (7233), or you can go to their website here.

I wish our coworker had spoken up and opened up to one of us at work before things escalated, leading her to attempt to take her own life. It’s taken her years to recover mentally and physically from her ordeal. It’s important to act if you think someone needs help but is scared to ask for it. I wish we had asked her if we could help in some way. It may not have made a difference, or it may have turned the situation around. I’ll never know in this case. Do you know anyone who is in a domestic violence situation?