Husband sends wife abroad for six-week course then files abandonment charges and takes full custody of year old daughter

Man and Baby Devon Divine/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my husband, who experienced them first hand; used with permission.

My husband's coworker shared a story with my husband that broke my heart. His wife was studying for her college thesis and had an opportunity to go abroad for a six-week course that would give her the leading edge in her profession. The husband encouraged his wife to take this course and run with it.

He bought her a ticket for her trip and saw her off at the airport, giving her a hug and kiss and promising to take good care of their daughter while she was gone. The lady kissed her daughter goodbye and told her that she'd talk to her online later and see her in six weeks.

Unfortunately, as soon as her husband left the airport, he went straight to an attorney. Once there, he filed for a divorce and full custody of their daughter, citing abandonment charges. The man had planned it all out while his wife was gone and was stealthfully plotting to leave her and take their daughter.

Six weeks later, when the woman was ready to return home, she discovered that there was no return ticket; her husband had canceled the return ticket. Furthermore, he emptied their joint accounts, moved without telling her family where he took their granddaughter, and he then changed the little girl's name.

This man was very proud of "getting away" with his plot to strand his wife in another country and take full custody of his daughter. The woman managed to make a call to her mother, who began some sleuth work to try and find the man, but he had even moved to a different state.

My husband chose to steer clear of this man and wanted to find the former wife and her family, but he never learned her true name. Instead, this man continued to brag to all of his coworkers about how he had gotten away with stealing his daughter away and getting rid of her mother forever without doing her any physical harm.

We never felt that this was right. Of course, we don't have all of the story, but it still didn't sound right at all that he would brag that he sent her abroad for a six-week course and then prevented her return. We moved away a few months after that, so we never heard what may or may not have happened. What do you think? Is this the way to handle a divorce?