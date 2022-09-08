National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day: September 8, 2022

National Nurses Day Poster National Nurses Day/Aphon.org

Not only is the month of September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but it also hosts National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day on the 8th. What a great way to celebrate the nursing staff that spends their days caring for these children who have cancer. As these nurses guide families through this journey and care for their children, they deserve a huge "Thank You" from everyone around them.

Caring for a child with cancer is no picnic. On any given day, they may have to deal with chemotherapy treatments, explaining procedures to parents and other family members, helping the child cope with their treatment, and more. This is a journey that no one signs up for, yet many must travel.

Today is the day to honor those nurses. These nurses are dedicated professionals who provide quality care to children, teens, young adults, and their families daily. These nurses work tirelessly to ensure the quality of care is held at every stage of treatment.

It takes a special person to be able to be a pediatric hematology oncology nurse. Not only do they have to deal with their small patients who may not be able to tell them if something hurts or doesn't feel right, but they must also deal with their older patients that are scared and have a lot of questions, and they must also offer quality care to the entire family of that patient. Their job is to guide the family through this process.

From the first moment of diagnosis to the last treatment, these nurses support their patients and families. They answer a myriad of questions, track and monitor each patient's progress, and sometimes work overtime to ensure that the child in their care receives the support they need. These nurses are a part of a care team that works together to ensure quality care every step of the way.

How to celebrate and observe pediatric hematology oncology nurses day:

Recognize pediatric hematology oncology nurses that you know.

Contact local television, radio stations, or newspapers and thank them over the air or in print.

Recognize them at the nurse's station or break room with treats, balloons, coffee, etc.

Make a poster of your favorite nurse and post it in the oncology hall.

Give them a certificate of appreciation, recognizing all of their hard work.

Thank them for what they do each day.

Give them a Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses' Day pin.

Create a Thank You program at your local hospital.

Give your nurse a gift certificate to her favorite coffee shop.

Finally, don't forget to post on social media with #PediatricHematologyOncologyNursesDay.

