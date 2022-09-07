Woman is horrified when boyfriend asks why she came back home after she left for work, showered, but didn't talk to him

Sleeping man Claudia Manas/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission.

Living in a small town, it doesn’t take long for everyone to become comfortable with everyone else. However, sometimes, some people become too comfortable. For example, my friend was living in a duplex in a small town, and sometimes her boyfriend would stay the night.

One night my friend had to be to work early the next morning, so she quietly got up, got ready for work, and left. About an hour after she left for work, her boyfriend heard someone come in and take a shower. He waited, thinking maybe his girlfriend had the day off after all and was back home.

When the shower shut off, he was sure his girlfriend would come in and talk to him. He missed her already and was planning to ask her to marry him in a few more days. However, no one came into the bedroom. Instead, the front door closed, and the person left.

Thinking this was odd, he called his girlfriend and asked her if she was okay. “Of course,” she replied, “Why wouldn’t I be?” Next, her boyfriend asked her why she had doubled back home to take a shower. “I didn’t,” she replied. Now they were both worried.

The girlfriend decided to check her doorbell camera. On the camera, she saw her landlord go inside while her boyfriend thought she was in the shower. When she called her landlord, he told her that his water was out, so he decided to drop by while she was at work and take a shower. He had no idea that her boyfriend was there at the time.

Needless to say, the wedding date was sped up, and the couple quickly moved out to their own house. The landlord was left with an empty rental unit, and the entire town knew, so no one would move there until he sold the property. What would you do if it were you? Would you move and change the locks?