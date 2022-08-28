Rainbow Bridge Dave Hoefler/Unsplash

Sunday, August 28, 2022, is National Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day. What is the Rainbow Bridge, you may ask? If you’ve ever lost a pet, chances are you’ve heard of the Rainbow Bridge. Here, our beloved pets await our arrival, where we will be rejoined in the afterlife forever more.

This mythical bridge is said to connect heaven and earth. As we mourn the loss of our pets, they await the day that we arrive to reclaim them. As our beloved pets await our arrival, they play with their friends who went before them. They have plenty of food, water, sunshine, and playmates here. They romp and play with their friends and rest in the shade of trees in meadows that are always at the ready to cushion their heads as they rest.

If you haven’t read the Rainbow Bridge Poem, you can read it here. The poem depicts the Rainbow Bridge in all its glory. Here at the Rainbow Bridge, animals that became old become young again. Those who were maimed become whole again. Those who were ill become healthy again. There is no longer any pain or sorrow.

Many pet owners keep a framed version of the poem near the picture of a beloved pet. On Rainbow Bridge Remembrance day, pet owners are encouraged to remember their beloved pets that have passed on before them. If the owner kept their ashes, put them in an urn, or buried their pet on their property, they are encouraged to spend a few moments remembering their beloved pet and honoring it.

Whether the pet be feathered or furry, winged or scaled, pet owners can take a few moments to remember the happy times and mourn their beloved pet. Some pet owners choose to wear their pet's ashes on jewelry. Others carry a picture of their pet in a wallet, purse, or locket.

The pain and grief of losing a pet is as real as losing a loved human family member. Everyone grieves differently, and there is no timeline for grieving. Some pet parents will grieve longer than others. The loss of a beloved pet leaves a gaping hole in our lives.

When the time is right, we will seek out another pet and love him or her just as much. This may take many years for some, while others may only wait a few weeks. Again, there is no timeline on grief. Everyone grieves differently.

How to celebrate Rainbow Bridge Day

Sit for a few moments in silence and remember your beloved pet.

If you have an urn or grave site, take a few moments to sit quietly and remember your beloved pet.

Volunteer at a shelter or pet rescue.

Visit a zoo.

Share on social media with #RainbowBridgeRemembranceDay

How will you celebrate Rainbow Bridge Remembrance day? Share with us in the comments.

Sources:

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/rainbow-bridge-remembrance-day-august-28/

https://www.rainbowsbridge.com/poem.htm