Protecting seniors with dementia from themselves

When seniors have Dementia, they don't necessarily know that they have Dementia. This can make it very difficult to try and care for them and prevent them from falling prey to scams and other dangers out in the world. In their mind, they're helping someone out, not falling prey to a scam. Other concerns are falls, burns from unattended stoves or fires/candles, malnutrition, improperly dressing, and other miscellaneous mishaps that may befall them along the way.

When confronted with any situation that t to properly navigate, they may become very defensive or even mean and may even become violent, spewing forth so much venom in their words that caregivers feel as if they need to run. It's important to know how to delicately confront seniors in such situations.

Why seniors may become difficult

It's also important to note that we may not have all of the facts surrounding their behavior. Some contributing factors may include:

Medication side effects.

Unresolved trauma or issues from the past (even their childhood).

Dementia symptoms.

Stress over a situation that they may not be able to control.

Frustration over not being able to accomplish what they used to be able to do.

Depression.

Isolation.

Changes in their environment.

Lack of social interaction.

Sleep deprivation.

Un-diagnosed medical conditions.

Ways to incorporate seniors into their own daily care

Seniors thrive on routine. It's important to keep the same routine going to give them a sense of safety and peace. If they've always done the cooking, it may be difficult at best for them to sit back and allow someone else to do the cooking for them.

Many caregivers incorporate their help in the home. Encourage seniors to help prepare meals by giving them small tasks to do such as setting the table, putting the vegetables into the salad bowl, etc.

Give seniors the chance to help with household chores such as placing laundry into the washer or dryer. Picking up items to be placed in the laundry basket. Light dusting with a feather duster. The more involved you can make the seniors, the more they are going to feel useful and helpful, and the more sense of routine can be retained.

Above all, don't be bossy or directive. Instead, give simple instructions such as would you like to put the salad into the bowl? Or Would you like to pick those clothes up for the laundry? The more you can reword things, the better. No one wants to be told what to do. You could also ask, could you teach or show me how you do this task and name the task. That way, you are following their lead. You will get much more cooperation if they appear to be in charge.

Protecting seniors from phone and Internet scams

Protecting seniors from phone and Internet scams can be challenging at best. Seniors want to help others and may become very private and defensive if involved in a scam. One lady changed her story so many times that the family knew she was being scammed. She pretended that other family members were in need. Then she would change the story and say, "she was helping a little boy."

The family pictures a call center with many people scamming the elderly, while the woman pictures a helpless child on the other end of the phone. This poor woman is defensive of her actions to help the scammers. She has no idea that she's been scammed because the scammers have her so convinced she's helping someone in dire need. There are many tip-offs to a scam art st. Here are a few to watch for:

If a caller asks for personal information.

If the senior becomes very secretive.

If they ask for money.

If they ask if you're alone.

If they try to get you to say "yes." A good example is "Can you hear me?"

If you're being pressured for information, "Right now."

If claims are being made such as "you're my destiny or fate."

If the scammer tells the person to tell no one what is going on.

Scammers want to work with the seniors and only the senior. They know well that if anyone in the family finds out what is going on, it will be stopped, and they won't earn their money. Scammers scam people all day long and may are earning thousands upon thousands per day on people just like your loved one. Teach seniors to question everything. Have them bring strange calls to your attention so that you can help them block the caller or report the caller if necessary.

You may have to open the conversation by telling them that you had a friend once that fell prey to a scammer. They don't have to know that they are that friend. Be sure to stress to them how horrible it was for that friend when she realized she had just lost thousands.

Seniors are lonely, and scammers prey on loneliness. Seek senior social groups so your senior won't feel so lonely. Check with churches, senior centers, and other groups to see what activities may be available for your senior. Get them involved with some local activities to help occupy time and keep them socialized.

Remember too that some seniors were also raised differently and learned to trust nearly everyone, so scammers will also prey on these traits. If you believe that your loved one is being scammed, report it to your local police department or sheriff's office. You can also call The Aging Committee's Fraud Hotline at 1.855.303.9470.

Protecting seniors from themselves is a daily chore for their families and caregivers alike. There are many resources for families and caregivers alike to seek help dealing with their loved ones regarding scams.

Dealing with your own emotions

It can be difficult at best to separate your emotions and feelings when you're being verbally attacked by someone falling into Dementia or requiring care. Here are some common statements that caregivers and families make regarding seniors and Dementia.

I don't trust my senior.

I don't know what to expect at any given moment.

She gaslights me constantly (telling you that it never happened).

She tells me that my memory is faulty (again, gas lighting).

I feel guilty.

I can't confront her.

She lies so much she believes the lies herself.

Everyone around us thinks she is great. However, behind closed doors, she's very cruel.

She's very negative and never sees the positive.

She is prone to flipping out when I least expect it.

She's going to drive me crazy.

She tells everyone we are so close (and I can't stand her).

She has two personas, one for the public and one for when she's alone with me.

I love her, she's family, but I don't like her as a person at all.

Caring for the caregiver

It's important as the family or as a caregiver to take care of yourself. Don't go this alone. Make sure that you're taking plenty of breaks from dealing with the person."Make sure you get plenty of rest, eat right, and exercise. Keep everyone on the care team in the loop so that you are all on the same page.

Here are some more ways to care for yourself as a family member or caregiver:

Take some time to yourself every day.

If you're at your wit's end, take a walk as soon as you can to get some of the stress out of your system.

Laugh daily.

Eat a healthy diet.

Talk to a friend.

Allow others to help.

Give yourself permission to cry if you need to; just make sure that you aren't with the patient when you do.

Get plenty of rest each day.

Avoid sudden stress such as loud noises, scary movies, or even the news if you're feeling edgy.

Lower your caffeine intake.

Find a support group for dementia caregivers (your local Aging and Adult Care may be able to assist you with this).

Connect with community resources.

Listen to music.

Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or yoga.

Treat yourself at least once a month (could be a meal out, ice cream, new clothing item, etc.).

Know your limits.

As a caregiver, I've used all of these tips and tricks at one point or another. If you're caring for someone with Dementia, don't despair. Protect your loved one as best you can and know that your services are valuable and worthy."Take time for yourself and if you're feeling stressed, take time to step back and refocus for a while. Protecting seniors with Dementia from themselves is a challenging task to take on. However, with due diligence, you can use these tips and tricks to your advantage to help you make it through.

Sources:

https://seniorsafetyadvice.com/why-is-my-elderly-mother-so-mean/

https://caregiver.com/articles/twenty-ways-to-care-for-caregivers/

https://drmargaretrutherford.com/when-mom-is-emotionally-unstable-7-ways-to-heal/

https://www.leadingage.org/sites/default/files/How%20to%20Help%20Protect%20Older%20Adults%20from%20Telephone%20and%20Internet%20Scams_FINAL%20(002).pdf