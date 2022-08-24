Customer service agent keeps sanity

Customer Service Representative Icons8 Team/Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I worked with a company in customer service for a few years. My job was very stressful, and there were times I seriously considered walking off of my job without any comment from my employers. However, I toughed it out until I found a better job.

I often reminded myself that I could say anything to a dial tone. I also learned some important tips for dealing with unruly customers. Here are some of the tips that I learned.

Customer service call centers are known far and wide for their high employee turnover rates. But, it doesn't have to be this way. You can keep your sanity and job with a few easy techniques.

1. The Customer is always right. Wrong! But you don't have to tell them that. Most unruly customers just want to be heard. They have purchased a product, and it isn't working to their satisfaction. "What are you going to do about it?" is generally the first thing they want to know.

First, make sure you are both talking about the same product. Then, ask them to give you as much information and detail (such as model and serial numbers) as possible. Often clarifying that you are talking about the same product will go far in resolving the said issue.

2. If the product is not doing what the customer thinks it should be doing, make sure you understand what the customer expects from their product. The exact information they seek is clearly stated in the fine print.

3. Be patient with the unruly customer. You may be having a bad day, but they may also have other extenuating factors affecting their temperament. Be apologetic and make statements like, "I'm so sorry you are having such a frustrating problem with our product" and "Let me see how we can assist you with this problem." Positive statements like this often make the customer feel like they are making progress.

4. Allow the unruly customer to speak complete sentences and feel heard. Sometimes, they will inadvertently answer their own questions when they explain the problem or situation. This can be challenging, especially if the customer is being very obnoxious, belligerent, or yelling. If they are obviously out of control, you may have to briefly interrupt them with a question.

5. Express concern over their dissatisfaction. Make every effort to make amends for the company for their dissatisfaction. Can the product be replaced? Would you like us to send a service representative out to help you connect your new product? Give the customer as many choices as possible and make it sound like they are making the decision. Sometimes rewording replacement with the word exchange will make the customer feel more of a winner. They may not want a "replacement," but they are more than willing to "exchange" said product. It's funny how that simple word change works, but it sometimes will.

6. If they ask to speak to a supervisor, tell them you would be happy to connect them with a supervisor. Apologize that you were unable to assist them and transfer them as soon as your company protocol allows. Most companies have a specific protocol for transferring an upset customer to a supervisor.

7. Above all, remember that this is not an attack on you and that no matter how unruly a customer is, it's all in a day's work. Leave your frustration with customers at your office desk locked in a drawer when you go home and enjoy your life after work.

These tips helped me to keep my sanity intact and remember that I wasn't really the one under attack, even if I felt like it. What is your job horror story?