Dog saves youth from danger

Dog And Boy Nathan Hanna/Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My youngest son was home-schooled. As homeschoolers, we spent a lot of time outdoors in the early spring and late fall, working on various projects for educational purposes. One such project was a science experiment. My son loved rockets and the like, and we took a water bottle, added vinegar and baking soda, then put a cork into the top of the water bottle and shook it up.

The experiment aimed to see how baking soda and vinegar react. What happened when my son shook the bottle up was even more hilarious and wound up being the focus of our experiment. For those who don't know, the combination of vinegar, baking soda, and water will fizz up and cause the cork to shoot out of the bottle, almost as if a rocket had launched or a volcano had exploded.

Naturally, when my son shook the bottle, it "exploded," and it shot up into the air. At that moment, the neighbor's dog, a rottweiler boxer mix, came barreling across the road and placed himself between my son and the bottle to save him. My son was left lying on the lawn laughing hysterically. The bottle was on the other side of the yard where the dog had "punted" it, and the dog was lying between my son and the bottle. The dog kept his eye on that bottle to ensure that it didn't come back after my son.

My son had played with that dog for several years, so he wasn't scared of the dog. However, the dog was clearly trying to "save" my son. The owners were just as shocked as we were at the turn of events. To this day, my son talks about the time the neighbor dog "saved him from the explosion."

Dogs are amazing and just as creative as toddlers when it comes to getting into mischief. Do you have a dog rescue story to share?