2-year old is ready to box his shadow; expectations vs. reality

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My 2-year-old and I were out walking his baby sister in her stroller one afternoon when he began to get upset and tell me that someone was following us. I turned to look and didn’t see anyone, so I asked him for more details. At this point, he turned, pointed to his shadow, and told me, “see, he’s right there following us.” I had to hold back my laughter.

I explained to him that this was his shadow and how we all have a shadow. I showed him my shadow and his baby sister’s shadow to no avail. He was still upset with his shadow and determined that his shadow would stop following us.

I managed to maneuver the stroller, and my son and I to an area with plenty of shade where he couldn’t see a shadow. However, as we approached a crosswalk with no shade my son became visibly upset that his shadow was back.

My son sternly pointed at his shadow and told it to “go home.” I told my son it was attached to him and realized that my comment only worsened things. We were nearing meltdown mode and still a few blocks from home.

Any toddler mother knows this danger zone. She braces herself for the ultimate meltdown that may result in a full-on tantrum. I thought I was braced for a tantrum, but my son went another route. Instead of a tantrum like I expected, he took a boxing stance and prepared to box with his shadow. But, of course, his shadow was right there with him putting up his hands as well.

My sons expectations were far from reality. My son thought for sure he could just hit his shadow and send it running for home. My son also knew he wasn’t allowed to fight, so he was pushing the limits.

At this point in time, I told my son that we needed to go home immediately. He asked me if his shadow would be going home as well. I told him, “yes.” My son pointed at his shadow and said, “we have to go now, so do you. Go home now.” We all began to walk back toward home.

My son looked up at me with his sweet little face and eyes and said, “wasn’t that a nice walk, mommy?”. It was definitely an adventure, I replied. Do you have any funny toddler stories?