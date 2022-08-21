Lady waits for oil light to go out on car before adding oil

Dashboard of Car

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Living in a small town, everyone knows everyone else's business. So we were all envious when one neighbor lady got a brand new car for her 50th birthday. Her husband proudly parked it in the driveway on the big day and placed a ribbon atop the car. He then brought his wife outside to see her birthday present.

She proudly called her friends and family and posted pictures on her social media accounts. As she drove it around town, we all admired the car. A few of us were privileged enough to enjoy a ride to a ladies' event in her new car.

She drove her car around town and to a few out-of-town events for months. She would lovingly wash the car on weekends and take good care of her new car. By now, she had had the car for about six months and felt that she was very familiar with her new car.

Unfortunately, she knew nothing about cars except how to wash her car, keep it clean, and put gas into the gas tank. So when the oil light came on on her dash panel, she had no idea that it meant her car needed oil; in fact, she thought it would go out when she needed to add oil.

She continued to drive the car waiting for the oil light to go out so that she could add the oil. Suddenly, the car stalled and quit while she was out of town, about 100 miles from home. She called her husband, who ran through a series of questions, including "had she checked and added oil since he got her the car?"

Naturally, the answer was "no." So her husband arranged to go and pick her up, and when he opened the hood, he found that not only had she been driving while the oil light was on, there was no oil in the car whatsoever, and apparently, the engine was seized up.

The car never ran right after that day. My friend no longer drove all over town in her fancy new car. Now, she is relegated to an old golf cart that will only allow her to go 25 miles per hour and is electric. That way, she can't run out of fuel or oil. It also means she can't go too far from home unless she rides with someone else.

We'll always wonder why her husband never bothered to check the oil or other fluids once he gave his wife her new car. Perhaps he thought she was doing so and never thought to ask her. What do you think? Should her husband have checked the fluids and oil, or should he have expected her to do so?

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

