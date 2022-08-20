Keeping a medical notebook saved me hours of stress

Lefty Graves

NotebookLubomyr Myronyuk/Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Having had two children with serious childhood illnesses, I found that having a medical notebook that I could grab as we raced out the door to the emergency room was invaluable. Not only did I not have to worry about what medications my children needed at any given time, but I also had a record of every surgery, treatment protocol, and other services they had gone through at my fingertips. It was stressful enough to care for my sick children without having to worry about giving accurate dates for medical procedures and medication amounts.

This was invaluable when I was flustered because they had spiked a fever or had other health issues. Today, we still keep these notebooks handy, and when they have to be seen by a new doctor, we always take the notebook with us so that answering the questions is far easier.

How to set up a medical notebook for emergencies

Having a medically needy person at home can present many challenges. Trying to remember every detail of their history can be frustrating at a hospital or doctor's visit. Keeping a medical file handy is the easiest way to have the information at your fingertips. Here is how I set ours up.

Things You'll Need:

  • 3-ring binder or some other type of notebook that you can add to at a moment's notice.
  • Copies of MSDS sheets for each medication the patient is on.
  • Dosages of each medication.
  • Dates of surgeries, treatments, procedures, and hospitalizations.
  • List of all doctors the patient sees and their phone numbers and addresses.
  • Protective sheets to preserve the pages in your notebook.

On the first page of your three-ring binder write down the following:

  • Patients full name
  • Patients date of birth
  • Patient's city and state of birth
  • Patient's medical insurance (you could photocopy their insurance card and put it here)
  • Patients address and phone number

Include a recent photo of the patient. Some doctors want a routine photo. It helps them to see progress or regression of a patient.

Keep an updated page of all the doctors your family member sees and for what. Ensure each doctor's address and phone number are available and up to date. You may even go one step further and notate when the last visit was to each doctor (make sure that this list is past and present in case previous records need to be accessed or if there are questions that need to be answered by previous doctors).

List of all medications past and present

On the next page, keep a list of all current medications and when and how they are administered. Make sure to list exact dosages and update this page as necessary. Reserve a section in the back of the notebook for any medications that are no longer taken regularly and keep them in a file there so that if there is any question, you can quickly access that information (dosages and dates that the medications were taken, etc.).

Include any pages instructing the patient on the medications and/or MSDS sheets for each medication.

Highlight specific dosages and instructions that may vary from the everyday routine.

List all hospitalizations and surgeries

Keep a list of all hospitalizations, procedures, and surgeries (no matter how minor). In addition, list where the procedure/hospitalization was at (which hospital, not where on the body the various surgeries were done) and any other pertinent information.

If the patient has undergone a chemotherapy protocol, your doctor will provide you with information on the various drugs administered. Make sure to keep this information in the file. Other medical personnel like to know this information to know what side effects might present themselves at a later time in life.

Shot records

Keep a copy of the patient's shot records in this file. Then, if the doctor needs to know the last tetanus shot, you will have that information available.

Don't forget to add today's visit to your file. Date it and notate any tests conducted, and when you get results, go back and fill in the results.

Keep some extra sheets of paper and a pen handy for note-taking and writing down instructions if the doctor gives you any during today's visit.

Keeping this notebook up to date will be really easy once you have taken the time to set it up. Keep your notebook handy near the door if you frequently have to rush to the hospital so that you can grab it quickly on your way out of the door. Keeping a notebook like this handy has saved me hours of phone calls to gather required medical information for a doctor's appointment or emergency room visit. If I am given a doctor's appointment on a business card, I also add the business card to the file after I have written the appointment down on my calendar.

In time, updating this notebook will become a habit, and you won't know what you ever did without it. In our household, this medical notebook has become our go-to book for medication side effects, dates of previous procedures or surgeries when filling out paperwork, or general information that we may require to fill out paperwork or answer questions. Do you have a medical notebook?

Read full story

Read full story

