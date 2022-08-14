New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is

New Parents Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission.

My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.

Jumping to the opportunity to have some time to herself after six weeks of being a new mom, she decided to go shopping and buy herself a new outfit. After trying on several different outfits, she chose one that she loved.

When she went to the counter to pay for her new purchase, the clerk looked up at her and smiled. “How old is your little one?” she asked my friend’s daughter. The daughter looked around, puzzled. She looked on the counter to see if she had pulled anything that belonged to her new child from her purse, but she hadn’t.

Baffled, my friend’s daughter asked the clerk how she knew she had a little one when she wasn’t purchasing anything for children. The clerk smiled at her and told her that only a new mom would go shopping with only half of her makeup on. She must have been distracted by a little one to only put makeup on one eye. My friend’s daughter burst out laughing as she remembered that her son had needed her while she was putting on some makeup.

Being a new mom brings with it a lot of distractions. My friend, her daughter, and I still laugh about this story today as we watch her child grow up. What’s your funniest new parent story?