Woman was horrified when she found out our neighbor lady sunbathed in the nude

* This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Living in the "Bible Belt" region of the United States, my mother expected that everyone attended church and was fully and appropriately dressed at all times. This included swimwear that my mother believed should be all one piece and high-necked.

One afternoon, when I was in my late teens, my mother met me at the door of our house when I arrived home from school. She told me adamantly that I wasn't to go into my bedroom that just happened to have a window that we could see into the neighbor's backyard.

I explained that I needed to put my things away and change so I wouldn't be late to work. She told me to wait a moment while she closed my blinds. I was puzzled but agreed. After she emerged from my bedroom, I was allowed to change and put my school things away so I wouldn't be late for work. However, my mother told me not to look out my bedroom window into the neighbor's backyard.

Of course, being a nosy teen, I waited until my mother left my bedroom to peer through the blinds and see what she was upset over. When I looked into the neighbor's yard, I saw the neighbor lady lying out in their yard with no clothes on, enjoying the warmth of the sun on her body.

To my shock, her whole family was outside, and all of them were naked and enjoying the sun together. The fence in their backyard was fully enclosed, and unless you were up high enough like my bedroom window was, you couldn't see into their yard at all.

I finished changing and left for my job. When I got home, my mother was very nervous and pacing. I asked her what was wrong, and she told me that she was worried about my father seeing what she saw. I still had to play dumb here, so I asked her what she saw, and she told me it was "horrible, just horrible."

I hid my laugh and told her that unless I knew what she was talking about, I didn't know what to say. My father had no idea why my mother was so concerned or upset. My mother told my father that weekend we "had to move." My father loved our house and refused to move.

We finally did move a few years later, and the neighbors still lived there. My mother made me keep my blinds closed whenever the sun was out. She told me that my room would be too warm if I left the blinds open. I never told her that I knew why she was so upset. The neighbors and my parents were still friends, but my mother always watched my father closely whenever the neighbors were out in their backyard after that day.

I often wonder if she ever told my father about what she saw after we moved. I still laugh at how upset and horrified my mother was when she saw the neighbor lady and the rest of her family all naked in their backyard. Would you have told your mother that you knew why she was so upset?