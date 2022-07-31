Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heat

Indoor Play Area Luna Wang/Unsplash

Spokane currently has a heat wave, and many parents are trying to find ways to stay cool and get the kids out of the house and moving. So here are some great kid-friendly places to go to stay cool and get out some of that excess energy.

Mobius Discovery Museum

Located: 331 North Post Street ( near Riverfront Park and City Hall). Parking is limited due to construction on Post Street Bridge. However, limited parking is available nearby. Most people suggest parking in the River Park Square parking garage to access Mobius.

Plenty of fun hands-on activities for children of all ages. All children must be accompanied by someone at least 16 years of age and older. No children are allowed on the activity floor without an adult, and no adults are allowed on the activity floor without a child. Mobius is fun for all ages, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Hours: Open

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 10 am to 5 pm

Thursday: 10 am to 5 pm

Friday: 10 am to 5 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 5 pm

Admission is free for members and children under one year of age.

Children over one year of age are $10

Adults are $10

Seniors over 65 $9

Military with ID $65

Wonderland

Location: 10515 North Division, Spokane, WA

Phone Number: 509.468.4386

Fun for the entire family. At Wonderland, admission is free, and you pay according to the activities that you wish to enjoy. You can also get a 4-hour pass to enjoy as many activities as you can manage during the 4-hour time frame.

You can enjoy an 18-hole indoor black light miniature golf, laser tag, bumper boats, video arcade games, go-karts, outdoor 18-hole miniature golf, and so much more. Trade your prize tickets in for some fun prizes.

When you’re hungry, order some pizza and soda, and you’re kids are sure to be full. Great fun for all ages!

Wonderland is ideal for birthday parties, large groups, small groups, special family events, and more.

Hours: Open daily from 11 am to 11 pm

Some activities close at 10 pm. Holidays may have special hours depending on events.

Get Air Trampoline Park

Location: Get Air Trampoline park is located at 4750 North Division North Town Mall.

Phone Number: 509.381.1757

Hours and activities vary and are listed here as they update.

Rates vary according to activities and age. Rates are updated here often.

Great fun for all ages. Grip socks must be worn on trampolines (available for a small fee). Great family fun for everyone. Activities include Trampoline, Kiddie Court, Dodge Ball, Foam Pit, Slam Ball, Ninja activities, Fidget Ladders, and massage chairs. Ideal for group parties and birthday parties.

If you’re looking for some ways to beat the heat and get some energy out of the kids, these great ideas will get kids out of the house and in a cool environment while offering some great family activities. Young and old alike will enjoy these fun activities. So how will you beat the heat this summer?