Man hides love letters from late fiancé in the attic

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtKbN_0gu9RKTc00
Love LettersAnne Nygard/Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

One of my favorite things is to remodel old houses. One house I lived in for about four or five years had an attic with a giant bee's nest in the rafters. Using a ladder, we climbed up to the attic access that was over the door and began the process of cleaning out the attic.

The bee's nest was cautiously removed and relocated to a set of beehives we had purchased for the occasion. This was exciting because now we would have honey on our new homestead. Then we realized that a lot of stuff in the attic needed to be removed.

One item was particularly fascinating; it was a packet of letters, a lock of hair, some panties, and a few photographs of a man, a young boy, and a woman. As I opened the letters and began reading them, I realized they were love letters.

The couple repeatedly declared their love for one another in the letters. They were slated to be married in a few short months when suddenly, the letters stopped. So I went to the county courthouse to do a bit more research on the house's previous owners and found out who the man was.

I knew his new wife reasonably well and met the young son several times. I then took the date from the letters and went to the library, where I researched more. It turned out that the young woman he was writing letters to had suddenly been killed by a speeding car. The date of her death was two days after the last letter she had sent to the man.

It suddenly made a lot of sense. The man would sometimes sit quietly on the front porch of his new house and stare off into space. Although he and his new wife were happy, he always had a long-lost look on his face.

I considered giving him back the letters, but I wasn't sure what his new wife would think about them. After all, he had carefully hidden them over 30 years ago in the attic of the house that he lived in. Sadly, the man died a few years later. So I kept the letters and the photograph (although I did throw the panties out). I'm not sure if I'll craft a love story around it.

His widow lives on, but I don't think she would appreciate the sweet love letters from his late fiance. What would you do? Would you return the letters to his son? Would you save them and write a story later after his newer wife passes on?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Love Letters# Letter In Attic# Old Letters# Late Fiance# Long Lost Love

Comments / 20

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
25468 followers

More from Lefty Graves

Neurotic serial cheater husband escorts his wife to an important meeting and humiliates her in front of her coworkers

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was in a horrible marriage when she broke her ankle. She managed to stay home and off her ankle for about a week before returning to work. On the first day back to work, she had an important meeting to attend. This was a monthly meeting; her job was to take the meeting notes and minutes and then go back to her office, where she would type up the minutes and email them to the attendees.

Read full story
7 comments
Spokane, WA

Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heat

Spokane currently has a heat wave, and many parents are trying to find ways to stay cool and get the kids out of the house and moving. So here are some great kid-friendly places to go to stay cool and get out some of that excess energy.

Read full story

Church lady gives 13-year-old friend’s daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.

Read full story
267 comments

Woman refuses to allow anyone to go with her to the doctor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working as a caregiver has prepared me to deal with some of my aging family members. One lady in our family who is nearing 90 is particularly challenging, and we are all at our wit's end from time to time. This woman hates going to the doctor and insists that we drop her off at the clinic door and wait for her in the car.

Read full story
26 comments

Man furious when he finds out he makes less with his degree than coworkers without a degree

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a major corporation for several years. One of my coworkers was the "systems analyst," and he had a master's degree in computers and mathematics. The rest of us didn't have a degree and were all in support positions.

Read full story
291 comments

Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.

Read full story
143 comments

My grandmother always wore pantyhose when she left the house so she would look “finished”

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved visiting my grandmother as a young child. We lived in a rural area, and there wasn’t a lot of shopping to be had where we lived. The opportunity for grandma to take us shopping was always a welcome change of pace.

Read full story
279 comments

Woman slams door in woman's face

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend had only been married for a few short weeks when her new husband wanted to introduce her to his best friend’s wife. Naturally, my friend was nervous about meeting this lady, but nothing could have prepared my friend for what was about to happen.

Read full story
1 comments

Grandmother hid her medical condition from her family for 60 years

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s grandmother recently passed away at the age of 90. Born in 1932, we knew that her grandmother didn’t have much time left on this earth, so we had begun to get some of the family stories from her to pass on to future generations.

Read full story
83 comments

Ex husband asked her for her wedding ring back so he could give it to his new girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend thought she was over her bitter divorce when her cell phone pinged that she had a new text message. As she read the message, her face clouded over, and she slid her phone to me to read what she had been texted.

Read full story
279 comments

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.

Read full story
758 comments

Bride flies to the Philippines to learn to cook from groom's mother

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend was very excited when she told me she was getting married in a year. I knew she had been dating the same man for over a year, so I congratulated her. But then, she told me that since he was from the Philippines, there were a few requirements before they could marry.

Read full story
1 comments

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.

Read full story
755 comments

Grade School Principal forced student to play with a bully

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Some people were lucky enough to go to the same school system all through school; I am not one of those people. I went to 22 schools before I graduated from high school. My father was somewhat nomadic, and his job required that we frequently move until I was in high school.

Read full story
36 comments

Elderly neighbor seeks revenge

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The neighborhood I lived in had an eclectic mix of young and old. While my children were in their teens and early 20s, the neighbors across the street had young toddlers and a grade school-age daughter. The neighbor next to them was a retired Driver's Education teacher with the patience of a saint.

Read full story
86 comments

Men at a rescue ranch sent to pick up a goat find out it’s a ram

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Over the years, I’ve worked on several ranches. One such ranch was what was considered to be a “Rescue Ranch.” This particular ranch rescued not only animals but also homeless men and women struggling with addiction, homelessness, and other personal situations that created hardships for them.

Read full story
42 comments

Elderly woman called 911 to report someone stole her shoes

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Working with the elderly is an adventure in and of itself. In my job as a caregiver, I've experienced many exciting stories. This is one story that I was told by a family member of a client that I was caring for recently.

Read full story
22 comments

She spent nine years raised in a cult

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. Many people think of a cult as a group blindly following a leader, leading them to doom. However, I'm here to tell you that not all cults are like that. Some cults are more subtle and live in and amongst everyday people. So you may be surprised to find that you know cult members.

Read full story
67 comments

National French Fry Day

Wednesday, July 13, is National French Fry Day. French Fries are also referred to as chips, potato fingers, deep-fried potatoes, finger chips, and simply, fries. Regardless of what you call them, they're a fan favorite, especially with young children and teens.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy